Harry Kane had a lot more than a return to the Emirates to contend with on Tuesday night, as it has been revealed his three children were involved in a car accident the day before the game.

England's record goalscorer was traveling with the rest of the Bayern Munich squad ahead of their much anticipated Champions League quarter-final clash with Arsenal. It was to be only the second time that the former Tottenham man had returned to play an English side since his move to Germany in the summer, having already played against Manchester United in the group stages of the competition.

However, a much more important matter occurred 24 hours before kick off, with all involved coming away with only minor injuries.

Harry Kane's children involved in car crash

The trio are believed to have been unharmed

As Kane was en route to London, back in Munich his three eldest children were involved in a car accident. As reported by German news outlet BILD, the 30-year-old's three eldest children, Louis, Viviene and Ivy were part of a two car accident on Monday at roughly 5:15pm.

Reports claim that a Renault, which included four passengers, two of which were also children, collided with a Mercedes van that was attempting to enter the motorway. It is believed that the van was the vehicle that Kane's children were in. The collision caused the Renault to then collide with a Land Rover before it came to a halt.

A spokesperson for the former Tottenham Hotspur captain spoke to the Daily Mail to confirm that the youngsters, as well as the rest of the passengers involved, were okay. They were taken to a local hospital for a routine check up and had no serious injuries following the incident.

Kane scores a day after car accident

The Englishman put in an impressive performance given the circumstances

No one would blame Kane for choosing to return to Germany to be with his family after such a worrying situation, however Kane opted to stay with his teammates and saw his decision vindicated.

The number nine found himself on the scoresheet, putting Bayern 2-1 up. Unfortunately for him, the German champions were unable to hold on to the lead, with Leandro Trossard bringing the scores level to see the game finish two apiece. There was controversy come the final whistle, with Arsenal outraged that Bukayo Saka - who is one of the best players remaining in the Champions League this season - seemingly being tripped by Manuel Neuer.

The referee waved away claims, leaving the Gunners incensed. Yet, Kane was equally furious with a decision that went against his side when Gabriel picked up the ball having received a pass from goalkeeper David Raya. Once again, the calls for a spot kick were turned away by the official, with Kane calling it 'the clearest penalty I’ve ever seen.'

Both teams have it all to play for going into the return leg at the Allianz next week, where Bayern Munich fans will be allowed to return to the stadium having been banned from the game at the Emirates.