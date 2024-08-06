Highlights Terence Crawford may have kissed a Canelo super-fight goodbye after his most recent performance.

Though he defeated Israil Madrimov, he labored to victory and is likely not big enough for life at super middleweight.

We lay out three opponents who would still represent good value should Crawford stay at 154 and look to boss the division.

Terence Crawford advanced his pro boxing record to 41-0-0, 31 KOs with a decision win Saturday over Israil Madrimov in his first-ever boxing fight at super welterweight.

Though a super-fight against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez had been mentioned as a dream fight for Saudi Arabia advisor Turki Alalshikh to put together, it seems likely this may stay in the realm of fantasy, rather than reality, as Crawford may have found his ceiling at the 154-pound division.

Regardless, there are still interesting fights left for Crawford to take, and three such names include Vergil Ortiz, Sebastian Fundora, and Jaron Ennis.

1. Vergil Ortiz

Ortiz fights in a super welterweight title fight Saturday

A possible banger would pit the thunderous puncher Vergil Ortiz against Crawford.

First, Ortiz must dispatch of his Saturday opponent Serhii Bohachuk in a super welterweight world championship fight event inside Mandalay Bay and Resort in Las Vegas. It would likely be the toughest challenge of Ortiz's career. However, if it's one he looks spectacular in, then would reinforce his status as the No.2 best fighter at 154, after Crawford.

In recent years, Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar de la Hoya has shown a willingness to throw his top tier guys in the ring with some of the most dangerous fighters on the planet. In 2023, for example, he was happy to see Ryan Garcia and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis fight, and, the following year, he helped organize Jaime Munguia against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. Pitting Ortiz against Crawford could be the next in line.

2. Sebastian Fundora

Fundora could present unique challenges for Crawford to try and overcome

Away from Ortiz likely being the No.2 fighter, there is also Sebastian Fundora. This 6-foot-6 fighter is absurdly tall for a super welterweight boxer, and therefore presents unique challenges in the ring, particularly as he doesn't exactly "box tall" and instead likes to compete on the inside — typically where shorter fighters do most of their best work.

Fundora is the unified WBO and WBC super welterweight world champion and so a title fight against Crawford would represent a world title unification showdown.

3. Jaron Ennis

A bogeyman in boxing

Last on the list is Matchroom's newest signing Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, who is a feared puncher and smart boxer, too.

Crawford, to date, has shown no major interest in fighting Ennis just yet. Crawford left welterweight this year to campaign in the division higher at super welterweight, while 'Boots' remains at 147 pounds with no rival to create buzz with.

For Ennis, this would be a huge fight — one in which he might be competitive in, if not push Crawford in a way he's not been pushed much before. For fans, too, it would be an extraordinary fight to witness live, or on pay-per-view at a watch party. But, for Crawford, it could come down to doing favors for a rival.

Between Ortiz, Fundora, and Ennis, Crawford has three bona fide options for his next opponent — one thing's for sure, though, whoever Crawford does fight next, it likely won't be Canelo.