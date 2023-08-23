Highlights Manchester United's signings so far have not lived up to expectations, with Onana, Mount, and Hojlund facing criticism for their performances and impact on the team.

Manchester United is looking to continue its evolution under Erik ten Hag, following what was arguably its most successful season post-Sir Alex Ferguson. A third-place finish in the league and a first trophy in six years perhaps exceeded expectations. Now, Ten Hag’s attention will turn to building upon what he has achieved so far.

To do that, he has brought in reinforcements all over the pitch, drafting in Andre Onana to replace the ever-present David de Gea, Mason Mount to revolutionise his midfield, and Rasmus Hojlund as his future frontman. So far, though, these signings have not yielded much success on the pitch.

The Red Devils did not look convincing in their opening day win against Wolves, with Gary Neville going so far as to say that United's midfield was “non-existent.” It only got worse in the following game as Tottenham cruised to a 2-0 victory over Ten Hag’s men. Worryingly, the signings that have been made have left a lot to be desired. Onana has shown his class but equally his recklessness after avoiding punishment for what was ‘a blatant penalty’ in Wolves boss Gary O’Neil’s mind. Mason Mount has created an imbalance in the middle of the park, leaving Casemiro exposed. And Rasmus Hojlund has yet to play a minute after arriving with a small injury.

With just 9 days left of the summer transfer window, it is clear that further additions are needed at Old Trafford. So, let's take a look at three possible signings that United could make by the deadline.

Sofyan Amrabat

When United’s interest in Amrabat first arose, it excited many, especially those who had watched him during Morocco’s fairy-tale World Cup campaign.

There, we got to see a glimpse of what the midfielder was capable of – a combative ball-winner who acted as the bridge between the ‘Lions of Atlas’ steady defense and devastating counterattack. When you read into his stats, however, it paints a more impressive story. According to One Versus One’s data, Amrabat ranked in the 95th percentile of passes completed in Serie A last season, averaging just over 91 passes completed per 90. This stat is even more impressive when you see that he also ranked third in the whole of Italy for passes into the final third, with 87% of his attempts to find teammates further forward being successful.

These ball-playing skills, combined with the defensive skills that Amrabat possesses, could create the perfect balance in United’s midfield, which they currently sorely miss. Furthermore, Amrabat has played for Erik ten Hag during their time at Utrecht. It’s fair to reason that Amrabat will feel comfortable adopting ten Hag’s philosophy in order to make an immediate impact. Fabrizio Romano has already stated that Amrabat wants the move to Manchester, so it remains to be seen if United will pull the trigger on a player they seem to desperately need.

Joao Palhinha

Sticking with a combative midfielder who has an eye for a pass. Joao Palhinha was a central part of a Fulham side who impressed in their return to the Premier League last season. Joining the Cottagers for just over £15 million, he was named Fulham’s player of the season. In comparison to Amrabat, it is clear that there are some similarities between the two players, though it is defensively where Palhinha seems to outshine the Moroccan.

According to Squawka, last season, the Portuguese international bested Amrabat in tackles and interceptions per 90, as well as making more clearances and winning more aerial duels.

With these statistics, Palhinha has shown that he could be the rock that United’s midfield needs, perhaps freeing up Casemiro to be a lot more adventurous in his game and allowing him to showcase his playmaking ability more.

Fulham have already shown that they are willing to sell key players if the offer is right, with talisman Alexander Mitrovic leaving the club this summer for a club record fee. With a bid matching Fulham's valuation, it is possible United could make a deal happen. The price tag is a likely stumbling block, with Fulham reportedly wanting £90 million to sell. With United seemingly needing to sell to fund any more additions, this may be unlikely. However, they have a previous record of acting hastily and spending big in the market when they are absolutely desperate to. You can't rule out the possibility of it happening again. But with Palhinha, it might be a desperate buy that turns out to be absolutely perfect.

Callum Wilson

While it is clear that Erik ten Hag believes Rasmus Hojlund to be the future of Manchester United's central attack, depth is still required in this area. Frankly, it has been needed for a long time.

We have seen in his opening two games that Marcus Rashford is uninterested in playing as the number 9. He has been abject in both games and is much better operating on the left-hand side. Anthony Martial seems to have overstayed his welcome and is rarely fit for purpose.

Quick fixes have been tried and mostly failed. Odion Ighalo and Wout Weghorst's loan spells garnered them respect for their hard work and passion, but neither of them managed to score a Premier League goal. Edinson Cavani showed he still had the class, but was very rarely fit, much like Martial now. In Wilson, United would acquire a Premier League proven goalscorer, who is coming off the back of his best Premier League season to date, managing 18 goals for a side battling at the top end of the table for the first time in his career.

This season, it seems Wilson has fallen firmly behind Alexander Isak, as he has been a substitute in both of Newcastle's opening fixtures. With the Euros next summer, Wilson may view a move to Manchester as an opportunity for more game time to enhance his chances in the England squad. Meanwhile, United might view him as the perfect profile of a striker. Someone who knows where the net is, has vast experience in the Premier League, and someone who can help develop the future star they have in the ranks.