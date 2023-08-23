Manchester City have made an exquisite start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, picking up six points from their opening two matches, as they look to retain the title for a fourth consecutive year.

The departures of Riyad Mahrez and former captain Ilkay Gundogan provides an opportunity for Cole Palmer to gain more minutes for the Citizens, and also for Mateo Kovacic to take control in midfield. City have also completed the signing of Josko Gvardiol for a reported fee of £77.6 million, creating depth and healthy competition in the back line. ​​

​​​​Here are three possible signings that would surely ensure that City lift the Premier League title once again at the end of the current campaign.

Jeremy Doku

The 21-year-old Belgian winger looks a great prospect, and has already been heavily linked with the European champions. For Pep Guardiola to want a player they must show great potential in his philosophy already, which makes it hard to argue with the signing if all goes to plan.

Jeremy Doku grew up in Belgium and has made 16 appearances for the senior national team - his first back in September 2020 at just 18 years old. He has scored two goals for his country, and has succeeded at club level too, starting off at Anderlecht, registering five goals in 21 starts, before moving across Europe to France, signing for Stade Rennais in late 2020 for £23.2 million. During his time in Ligue 1, over the last three campaigns, he has eight goals and four assists in just 18 starts.

However, for Pep, the main focus for his players on the flanks is that he likes them to stay high and wide. This limits their chances as seen with Jack Grealish, who has just eight league goals in 55 starts, but it fits the system Guardiola has developed. This involves his full-backs coming into the midfield, to create an overload for the opposition, making it hard for them to counter.

Therefore, City’s wingers must be versatile and clever on the ball. Doku had a 86 per cent pass success rate last season, proving his ability to keep the ball, even as an attacker. In addition, to emphasise the importance of retaining the ball in this modernised City side, the Citizens managed an average 62.2 per cent possession across all competitions last season, reinforcing its significance.

Dani Olmo

City have had their fair share of Spanish midfielders over the years, ranging from club legend David Silva, to one of the best players in the world at the moment in Rodri. Although Kovacic has just joined from Chelsea for an initial fee of £25 million, Kevin De Bruyne faces a legnthy spell on the sidelines after picking up an injury in the season opener against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley. Therefore, a spare pair of legs in the middle of the park won’t go a miss for Pep’s rotational system.

Who else is perfect to step up than RB Leipzig Spaniard Dani Olmo? The attacking midfielder already has four goals in two appearances this season, after bagging a hat-trick in the German Super Cup final as RB Leipzig wrapped up a 3-0 victory against European giants Bayern Munich. He clearly has the standard to play in the Premier League, with Guardiola previously raving about the versatile player when he was just 21 years of age.

"He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course," the revered Catalan coach said in 2019. "His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen."

Pep’s feedback came after a 4-1 win for the Blues against Dinamo Zagreb back in 2019. Since then Olmo has improved, and he has the stats to prove so, tallying 14 goals and 18 assists in 58 Bundesliga starts.

Internationally, he has five goals and four assists in 18 starts, so carries a healthy return in whatever team he plays in. Man City could really utilise a creative player to feed Erling Haaland in midfield, alongside Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva, who both have similar playing styles to Olmo.

In an interview with Red Bull, the 25-year-old spoke on his ambitions moving forward: “There are still many things I want to achieve, but I’ll always have pride at what I’ve already experienced and been through.”

Although a fan favourite in Germany, is his time with Marco Rose’s men finally up?

Benjamin Pavard

The last and final addition to the Manchester City squad for the summer could be 27-year-old Benjamin Pavard. The Bayern Munich defender’s contract runs out next summer, but Pep may look to snatch the Frenchman before the end of the transfer window.

With England international Kyle Walker rumoured to have an unstable future in Manchester, Pavard could be a fantastic replacement - or even great competition for City’s right-back.

Pep’s new regime and strategic defensive ploys was positively impactful in City completing the treble for the first time in English football since local rivals Manchester United in 1999. He likes his full-backs to come inside and control possession, and sometimes have all of his defenders as centre-halves. Take a look at John Stones towards the back end of the 2022/23 campaign, being referred to as one of the best in the world, with his stats showing for it.

According to OPTA, Stones accumulated the best passing accuracy of any player during the Qatar World Cup with a whopping 95 per cent. In the Bundesliga last season, Pavard managed a 90 per cent passing accuracy in 27 starts, which is impressive, especially with the high lines German defences tend to play with.

Guardiola loves players to be used elsewhere if called upon, for example Gvardiol being deployed at left-back for the opening fixtures of the Premier League, despite his strongest position being centre-back.

Although Pavard predominantly plays as a full-back, as he was when his wonder striker versus Argentina caught the headlines in the 2018 World Cup, Pavard one revealed: “Centre-back is my normal position.”

All three top-class players listed above would be an excellent inclusion to a developing City squad, who are still favourites to win a consignment of silverware moving forward.