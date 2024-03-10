Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles have lost their biggest leaders, Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, to retirement.

The Eagles need a voice on defense to help them find their way following a disappointing conclusion to last season.

There are three pending free agents who would give the Eagles leadership on the defensive side of the ball.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a leadership void. Head coach Nick Sirianni has lost two of his biggest locker room staples in recent days, with center Jason Kelce retiring last Monday and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox hanging up his cleats earlier this afternoon.

Defensive end Brandon Graham will do his best to maintain the culture he, Kelce, and Cox have established over the past decade, but it takes more than one man to hold such a mantle. The Eagles need someone to provide not only the high-level production the latter duo offered, but step into the massive shoes they've left behind.

On the offensive line, Philly has many different candidates who, as a collective, can emulate Kelce's leadership abilities. Defensively, the Eagles are in much more dire straights. They're exploring trades of two logical options in Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat, have already cut safety Kevin Byard, and will be retooling the entire unit after its disastrous 2023 showing.

Jalen Carter, last year's first-round pick and the obvious replacement for Cox on-field, may not be prepared to also carry such an enormous off-field responsibility at this stage of his career.

As a result, the Eagles will have to look outside the building for someone to be the torch-bearer, either temporarily or long-term, in that department. Here are three players Philadelphia could target for the gig.

Christian Wilkins, DT

The pending free agent would form a dynamic pairing with Carter

Christian Wilkins, GIVEMESPORT's top free agent defensive tackle after Justin Madubuike and Chris Jones each re-upped with their respective organizations in recent days, is a tremendously charismatic man who would function as a defensive version of Kelce in the locker room.

With him and Carter dominating in the trenches, Philly would have one-on-one matchups for its edge rushers and wreak havoc on opposing offensive lines every week like they did in 2022, when they became the third team to notch 70 sacks in a single season.

There's no question Wilkins represents a valuable addition, but his cost could prove to be a deterrent. Philadelphia has over $40 million in cap space, but inking Wilkins to a contract in the range of Madubuike's recent extension ($24.5 million per year) would severely limit their flexibility in addressing the rest of their defensive issues.

The Eagles also may not feel the need to find a long-term partner for Carter on the inside. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, ripped by NFL analyst Brian Baldinger ahead of the regular season finale for lackadaisical effort and being overweight, had only 2.5 sacks in 17 starts, but graded out as a top-30 defensive tackle in Pro Football Focus' metrics. Philly may feel its money would be better spent on diversifying assets as opposed to one dominant position group.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Fletcher Cox ranks fifth in franchise history with 70 career sacks, 15th in solo tackles with 341, sixth in forced fumbles with 16, and is tied for first with three fumble recovery touchdowns.

Calais Campbell, DL

A respected and well-traveled veteran

If Wilkins is too expensive for the Eagles, Calais Campbell is a cheaper, short-term solution. The 16-year veteran, who will turn 38 just prior to Week 1, has played more than 60% of snaps in each of the last three seasons and notched 12 sacks over his last two years. He could slide right into Cox's vacated position and not miss a beat.

Campbell, the 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year, has a leadership style very similar to Cox's and fills the mentor role to both Carter and Davis that Cox manned. He would give the Eagles the defensive line depth they crave, the valuable presence they're set to lose with Cox's departure, and allow them to patch up other areas of the roster.

Josey Jewell, LB

A 'bring your lunch pail' contributor

Josey Jewell is a blue-collar, lead-by-example linebacker. With the Denver Broncos intent on making 2024 a rebuilding year, it appears he'll be playing in a different uniform for the first time in his career.

The Eagles are a clear fit for Jewell, GIVEMESPORT's seventh-best free agent linebacker, who likely won't break the bank and excelled under the team's new defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, in Denver.

In a defense needing a massive remodel, Jewell is an established green-dot signal caller that will get the many new pieces Philadelphia brings in aligned properly on every snap. His approach to the game resembles the one Graham has brought to the office every week for the last 14 seasons, which will permeate through the building.

Jewell may not be a defensive tackle, but he is someone his teammates don't want to let down and love battling alongside. In terms of locker room leadership, you don't need to be position-specific.

The intangibles Jewell brings are on par with those offered by Kelce and Cox, and would be instrumental towards a quick rebound from what turned out to be a disappointing end not only to the 2023 season, but to their careers.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.