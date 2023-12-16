Highlights Lauri Markkanen has been mentioned in trade talks, but a trade before the February deadline seems unlikely.

The Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, and Oklahoma City Thunder are potential suitors for Markkanen.

Markkanen's scoring ability would be valuable to teams like the Hawks and Kings who need offensive firepower.

The NBA trade rumor mill is in full swing and Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen has found himself mentioned in the buzz.

According to Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer, Markkanen's name has been mentioned in a few trade talks. Although he said a trade seems unlikely to happen before the February deadline, teams will likely still try to pry him away from the Jazz.

Lauri Markkanen - 2023-24 Season Statistics Points Per Game 23.7 Field Goal % 48.7 Three-Point Field Goal % 39.0

The Jazz's 2023-24 season hasn't started very strong, currently sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference. Given the fact that he's been made available to trade, three teams have emerged as potential suitors for the seven-foot Finn.

Atlanta Hawks

Potential trade package: De'Andre Hunter, AJ Griffin, two first-round picks

Over the past few offseasons, the Atlanta Hawks looked to be quite aggressive in pursuing players and making moves, going all out to get All-Star Dejounte Murray in 2022, then trading away John Collins the following year to create a better fit in the long run.

To get Markkanen, the Hawks would have to include a package centered around Clint Capela or De'Andre Hunter, with a good amount of draft compensation to go along with it.

The Finn is still under contract for one more year, and with a potential max deal looming, the Jazz could maximize their compensation if they send him off sooner rather than later.

Atlanta Hawks - 2023-24 Season Statistics Rank Offensive Rating 119.8 4th Opponent Effective Field Goal % 57.8 30th Defensive Rating 120.6 28th

Although Atlanta seems to be interested in another power forward from Toronto, the Hawks, a team struggling with spacing and efficiency, could very much use Markannen's scoring to provide some relief for its backcourt.

Sacramento Kings

Potential package: Keegan Murray, Malik Monk, one first-round pick

The Sacramento Kings have been heavily linked with Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam for the past few years because they still need an elite forward to help them defeat playoff teams with deep playoff experience.

Though they've been hesitant to pull the trigger on any moves after acquiring Domantas Sabonis and noticing how well Keegan Murray could develop, a trade for Markkanen could ensure a better postseason for Sacramento.

A deal between the two would have to revolve around one of the Kings' most coveted young players. Though they're attached to Murray, he may be the only player the Jazz actually want in a trade.

Sacramento Kings - 2023-24 Season Team Statistics Rank Field goal % 46.5 21st Two-point field goals (per game) 27.0 26th Defensive Rating 115.7 19th

One of the team's biggest issues this season has been their efficiency on the front court; they rank the second-worst team in the league when it comes to scoring two-pointers, something the Finnish player excels at.

Markkanen wouldn't help the Kings defensively, but he'd help bolster a team that already has a lot of firepower at its disposal.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Potential trade package: Jalen Williams, Davis Bertans, one first-round pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder are already very well set for the future with their exciting young core, but what they also have is a big bundle of draft stock that can be used in a potential trade just like this one.

They would have to include a young player like Jalen Williams or Tre Mann in the mix, alongside Davis Bertans to dispose of his hefty contract, but for the potential return they would get in a player like Markkanen, it could pay dividends come playoff time

Oklahoma City Thunder - 2023/24 Season Statistics Points per game Field goal % Three-point field goal % Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.0 54.6 33.0 Jalen Williams 17.2 49.6 36.2 Chet Holmgren 16.9 52.3 37.2

The fit would be ideal as Markkanen could slide in right next to Chet Holmgren, a defensive stopper who can also create his own shot.

The Thunder are already firing on all cylinders, and a move to get Markkanen would make them slightly more cash-strapped in the future, but given his ability to score at will, he may be the next piece to push Oklahoma City over the top.