The Boston Celtics may be off to a strong start in 2023-24, winning 15 of their first 20 games to storm to the top of the Eastern Conference, but team president Brad Stevens isn't kicking back his feet. As ever, the former head coach is exploring options to improve his club's chances at making a return trip to the NBA Finals after breaking through two years ago.

During an appearance on FanDuelTV, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that the Celtics would be engaged on the deal-making front.

"I expect the Celtics to be active in the trade market as we get closer to February, to try to see if they can beef up their bench rotation," Charania said.

Although Boston doesn't have much flexibility from a cap/tax standpoint, and its big salary slots belong to key rotational players, the team does have one asset with which it can pull off a significant move. Namely, the trade exception generated by the sign-and-trade deal sending forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks.

In normal situations, such an exception — which can be used to absorb a salary in another deal — would hold value equal to the difference in outgoing and incoming trade salary for the team taking less money back. Williams' new deal will pay him $12.4 million in 2023-24.

However, base-year compensation rules have resulted in the trade exception being worth half that amount (or $6.2 million) for the Celtics. Still, that figure is significant enough to net a useful, rotation-level player, should Stevens elect to use it before it expires (one year after the initial sign-and-trade). Here are three players that could make sense for Boston.

3 C JaVale McGee, Sacramento Kings

2023-24 Statistics: 5.4 PPG, 3.6 REB, 67.8 FG%

As good as the Celtics have been offensively behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, it's their defense that has shined the most. Through games played on Dec. 4, the club boasts the NBA's second-best defensive rating at 108.2.

However, its two best rim protectors are Kristaps Porzingis and Al Horford, i.e. a player who is currently out with a calf strain (and has a considerable injury history) and a 37-year-old. Sacramento Kings big man JaVale McGee could serve as a nice insurance policy should one or both players have issues as the season wears on.

Right now, McGee is more or less an afterthought in Sacramento, logging just 9.4 minutes per contest. But he's still defending the paint at a high rate when he does get opportunities, posting a defensive field goal percentage differential of minus-9.1 when he's the closest defender on attempts within six feet of the hoop. Meanwhile, his defensive rating checks in at 109.9.

McGee's $5.5 million salary fits snugly into the Celtics' trade exception.

2 F Dean Wade, Cleveland Cavaliers

2023-24 Statistics: 3.1 PPG, 4.1 REB, 31.6 3FG%

Shooting is, was and always will be at a premium in the Association. And while the Celtics are putting up 116.5 points nightly, their attack isn't close to matching the elite level of their defense. Despite its propensity for firing away from deep, Boston's scoring output ranks just 10th league-wide.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade would give Joseph Mazzulla's team another situational floor-spacer with defensive and rebounding abilities befitting the squad.

He just needs to bust his current slump.

Dean Wade's Output by Year Points/G Effective FG% Defensive Rating 2021-22 5.3 57.4 103.8 2022-23 4.7 54.0 103.2 2023-24 3.1 47.5 103.0

As it stands, Wade — who will earn $5.7 million this season — is averaging just 3.1 points and 4.1 rebounds per game and shooting 31.6 percent from deep. However, his defensive impact remains considerable; the Cavs have allowed 9.7 fewer points per 100 possessions defensively with Wade on the floor.

Despite that, the Cavs may be willing to deal with Georges Niang now in the fold and rookie Emoni Bates waiting in the wings.

1 F Otto Porter Jr., Toronto Raptors

2023-24 Statistics: 3.1 PPG, 2.4 REB, 43.8 3FG%

To say that Otto Porter's run with the Toronto Raptors hasn't gone according to plan would be an understatement. After helping the Golden State Warriors win a title in 2022, the former lottery pick made the trip north, only to see his fresh start become marred by injury. Fast forward to now, and Porter is still trying to regain a foothold at the NBA level.

Even so, the multi-talented big man continues to shoot well, connecting on 43.8 percent of his attempts from three-point range. He continues to be elite where taking care of the ball is concerned, too, having coughed up the ball just one time in 110 minutes of play.

Porter's salary actually checks in at $6.3 million, but the $250,000 wiggle room that the league provides with trade exceptions makes his acquisition possible here.

