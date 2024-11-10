Aston Villa, Everton and Crystal Palace are all interested in signing Fenerbahçe wing-back Bright Osayi-Samuel, while José Mourinho hopes to tie him down to a new long-term deal, according to TBR Football.

Osayi-Samuel has impressed in recent years for the Turkish outfit, and caught the eye during Mourinho's team's 1-1 draw with Manchester United in October. The Nigerian's consistency in the Süper Lig has prompted interest from a host of clubs, including the aforementioned trio, who are looking to test Fenerbahçe's resolve in January.

The versatile right-sided player will be a free agent next summer, is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, and thus is able to commence talks with potential suitors this winter. Mourinho is understood to be reluctant to accept low ball offers in the coming months, but may be forced to, to avoid losing Osayi-Samuel for nothing when his deal expires.

Villa, Everton and Palace Interested in Osayi-Samuel

The wing-back could be available for free

Developing through Blackpool's academy, Osayi-Samuel completed a switch to Queens Park Rangers in 2017, where he spent three and a half years plying his trade. The ball carrying wing-back then swapped West London for Istanbul, joining Fenerbahçe in January 2021.

Now, after spending four seasons in the Turkish capital honing his craft, the Nigeria international may be set to replicate his previous January move, and sign for an English club. TBR Football report that the 26-year-old, who has been desrcibed as 'explosive', is the subject of interest from Villa, Everton and Palace.

All three sides are expected to approach the player's representatives in January, either to agree a pre-contract ahead of the summer, or to explore the possibility of a cut-price deal.

Unai Emery is keen on acquiring another maruading right-sided player who can provide cover and competition for Matty Cash, but also compete for a place in Villa's front-line.

Meanwhile, Everton are in desperate need of right-back reinforcements, as Sean Dyche continues to rely upon an ageing Ashley Young in this position. Finally, Oliver Glasner needs extra depth at right-wing back, with Palace currently over-burdening Daniel Munoz.

Osayi-Saumuel's Super Lig Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 23 Goals 4 Assists 1 Tackles Per 90 1.19 Interceptions Per 90 0.78

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 09/11/2024