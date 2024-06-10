Highlights Everton face financial challenges with accumulated debt and recent point deductions impacting league performance.

Farhad Moshiri is now seeking alternative buyers after 777 Partners failed to acquire his stake in Everton.

Suitors like MSP, Bell, Downing, and Manoukian present potential solutions, each with unique approaches and financial backing.

Farhad Moshiri isn’t short of suitors after Miami-based investment firm 777 Partners failed to acquire his 94% stake in Everton, ending a nine-month saga fraught with missed deadlines, politics and ultimately a failure to satisfy the Premier League.

After 777’s period of exclusivity lapsed at midnight Eastern Time (ET) on June 1, Everton confirmed they would “assess all options for future ownership.”

Moshiri has faced sustained backlash from Everton fans. The club has recorded five straight bottom-half finishes from 2018/19 to 2023/24 and racked up close to £1bn in debt.

Everton's PSR Troubles Explained

The Toffees received two points deductions

Everton declared losses of almost £400m between 2019-2023 and were docked eight points last season for two separate Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) breaches. They lost six points – reduced on appeal from 10 – for going over the allowable £105m three-year losses by £19.5m for the monitoring period ending 2021/22. Everton were then hit with a further two-point deduction for a £16.6m breach for the cycle ending 2022/2023.

The club argued they were forced to sell Richarlison to Spurs for a cut-price £60m on June 30, 2022 – the accounting deadline for 2021/22 – when they had budgeted to receive £80m. And Everton insisted they were entitled to capitalise £23.46m in interest payments for their new 52,888-capacity Bramley-Moore Stadium, with the Premier League refuting this.

Premier League Season Money Spent On Players League Position 2016/2017 £74m 7th 2017/2018 £174m 8th 2018/2019 £86m 8th 2019/2020 £104m 12th 2020/2021 £64m 10th 2021/2022 £34m 16th 2022/2023 £67m (Anthony Gordon and Richarlison sold) 17th 2023/2024 £35m (Only £2.6m upfront) 15th Stats according to Transfermarkt

Everton still comfortably stayed up despite the eight points lost via both punishments. They finished 15th, 14 points clear of the relegation zone, and quickly dropped their appeal once mathematically safe.

777 Partners Pushed to Acquire Everton

Everton's advisory board pushed against the group

Heading into this summer, it was hoped 777 would finally acquire Moshiri’s controlling stake, heralding a new era of stability for the Toffees. Yet instead, 777 failed to meet the Premier League’s conditions for ownership, including proof of funds showing that they could settle a £158m loan from MSP Sports Capital (MSP). And the situation got even worse when a New York lawsuit, filed by Leadenhall, accused 777 of fraud.

Everton’s Advisory Board wrote to Moshiri in early May asking him to cut ties with 777 saying they were “unsuitable owners” and would cause “reputational damage” to the club.

And the writing was finally on the wall when 777 appointed Los Angeles-based restructuring experts B. Riley Financial to address what an internal memo called “various operational challenges.” At the same time, 777 co-founders Josh Wander and Steve Pasko resigned their positions as managing partners.

Moshiri is now seeking an alternative buyer and has at least three credible suitors. Yet there is no quick fix. Unlike the takeovers of Chelsea and Manchester United, both run by Raine Group, Moshiri appears intent on selecting a preferred bidder straight from the indicative offers, allowing just one to enter into an exclusive period of negotiations. This is not atypical, but it means formal due diligence won’t be carried out en masse, so Moshiri must pick wisely.

MSP have a vested interest

They're exploring options

MSP are exploring multiple options, and that flexibility – coupled with their existing knowledge of the club’s finances – could make them an appealing choice to Moshiri. Any suitor must deal with the £158m loan owed to MSP, and selling directly to them would certainly make for a cleaner transaction.

MSP, like every Everton fan, desperately don’t want Everton to go into administration – but some suitors may actually see an advantage to this scenario, since they could then acquire Moshiri’s stake devoid of some liabilities.

MSP, whose chair is Jahm Najafi, are currently fronting a group of investors hoping to buy Moshiri out using a hybrid of equity and debt. This will likely be via some form of recapitalisation – exchanging one type of financing for another: debt for equity, or equity for debt.

MSP are adamant they are patient investors, and that their attention is fully on Everton, not Tottenham despite repeated links with the latter over the past 12 months. Stabilising Everton's finances would give MSP the option to either own a minority stake (likely around 25%) and let their other investors control the club.

Or MSP may assume majority control, thus also giving them the chance to put Everton back up for sale in the medium term. The optics of 'flipping' the club won’t sit well with Everton fans, but it's not too dissimilar to what Oaktree Capital Management are doing with Inter after Suning Holding Group failed to pay back a €395m (£334m) loan. Oaktree assumed control are now trying to facilitate a smooth transition, but it's believed their medium-to-long-term plan is to put the Serie A champions back on the market.

Fans want Andy Bell and George Downing

They are lifelong Evertonians

Lifelong Everton fans Andy Bell and George Downing have also made a bid of in excess of £350m and are the heavily-favoured option among Everton supporters.

58-year-old Bell is the founder of investment platform AJ Bell and his family firm, Blythe Capital, has already lent Everton around £50m to help fund their new stadium.

61-year-old Downing is an entrepreneur with a background in construction and property. His ‘Downing’ company oversaw the £10m restoration of the Port of Liverpool building between 2006 and 2010.

Both men previously backed MSP’s failed attempt to buy a 25% stake in Everton in 2023. Another influential Everton creditor, Rights and Media Funding (RMF) vetoed this as part of a clause in their agreement. Everton owe RMF £225m and, according to the Financial Times, are paying 10.25% in interest. It's another financial headache for suitors to factor in.

Sources refer to Bell and Downing as close friends who shy away from the limelight and in many ways are ‘reluctant saviours’ of the club. They want to use their money to stabilise Everton and are known to be calm and considered in their decision-making.

Bell and Downing’s pitch is certainly the most personal. And Downing intends to be quite hands-on, especially in ensuring the Bramley-Moore Stadium – due to open in time for the 2025/2026 season – is finished without hitch.

Following through on the Goodson Park Legacy Project, which was signed off in 2021, is viewed as another priority. Everton’s current ground will be replaced with 173 affordable homes and some office space in addition. Everton are a project partner and the target completion date is 2026.

Bell and Downing don’t necessarily plan on following in Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s footsteps and instantly changing Everton's sporting model or hiring a flurry of new executives. Instead, the pair want to focus on future-proofing the club, and as fans themselves, place a high importance on engagement and transparency.

Bell and Downing are backed by merchant bank BDT & MSD, who will be providing them with a £350m loan, secured against the new stadium. BDT & MSD was the result of a January 2023 merger between Byron Trott's 'BDT & Company' and 'MSD Partners.' The latter was founded to invest the wealth of IT magnate Michael Dell.

Dell should be viewed as a supporter and ultimately lender to Bell and Downing, rather than a rival as some reports have suggested. He is the financial muscle behind the bid. MSD has already supplied loans to West Ham and newly-promoted Southampton and Dell is not looking to assume any control over a football club since it would be a conflict with his wider business interests.

Vatche Manoukian the newest bidder

A consortium has tabled a £400m bid

British-Lebanese tech investor Vatche Manoukian is the newest name to enter the bidding and is also believed to be an Everton fan.

The 36-year-old is the nephew of property and entertainment tycoon Bob Manoukian.

Manoukian has a law degree and is a partner in venture capital firm IMS Digital Ventures. He is leading a consortium of investors who have tabled a £400m all-equity bid, which is certainly an appealing structure.

Manoukian's consortium includes both American and Saudi-based backers. And Australia’s Myer family are understood to be involved as well.

Manoukian is a serious contender but bidding slightly ‘blinder’ than his rivals. He has held multiple talks with Moshiri to date, but still requires clarity on Everton's different debts. The £1bn number includes around £450m in unsecured shareholder loans from Moshiri, with most suitors working on the basis that this debt will be largely or entirely written off. It essentially means Moshiri will make nothing from the Everton sale.

Dan Freidkin and Kevin Malone yet to bid

They are yet to decide whether to make an offer

Both Roma president Dan Friedkin and ex-LA Dodgers general manager Kevin Malone are still deciding whether to place an offer.

Friedkin, who has an estimated personal fortune of around £5bn, has held exploratory talks. Should Friedkin proceed, and ultimately succeed, Everton would be part of a multi-club network sitting alongside Roma and French fourth-tier side Cannes.

Malone is yet to make any concrete move despite giving Everton some considered thought. He is currently executive director of Protect The Path – an NGO assisting trafficking victims – and although understood to have huge respect for the club, nothing has advanced to date. Malone would likely need the support of other partners if he was to become a serious contender.

John Textor unlikely to bid

He wants to sell his Palace stake

John Textor has said on record that he wants to sell his 45% stake in Crystal Palace and cited Everton as the perfect profile of club he's looking for next.

“Yes [I’ve had conversations] with the existing constituents – different groups, different lenders, different equity holders,” Textor told The Athletic. "Everton represents the best of English football: the struggles, the glory, the want. I love that it’s out of London. Everybody should want to buy Everton right now.

"How great would it be to take one of these great English clubs back to sort of glory? I suspect the problem with Everton is it won’t be available by the time we would be ready for it. We’re not going to rush the situation at Palace, no matter how good another opportunity looks."

As Textor concedes, he can’t make a move until he finds a buyer for his 45% Palace stake, which is being put on the market by Raine. It could take well over a year for Textor to be in a position to buy.

The American already owns Ligue 1 side Lyon, Belgian outfit Molenbeek and Brazilian side Botafogo and sees plenty of potential in a club like Everton. The issue at Palace is some intra-ownership politics on the strategic direction of the club. Textor is not the only one calling the shots there.

Moshiri is intent on picking a preferred bidder this summer and Textor simply isn't in a position to proceed with a bid despite making a lot of noise about Everton.

A-Cap tied to everything

A major lender to 777

The is another important group to mention: Kenny King’s Advantage Capital Holdings – or A-Cap as they are commonly known.

A-Cap are a major 777 lender and currently owed well over £1bn by them. They are in the process of seizing assets and whilst this happens, B. Riley Advisory Services job is essentially to stop 777 going into full-blown bankruptcy.

777 has already lent Everton close to £200m in loans, using A-Cap funds, which adds another twist. The money was supposed to be a sign of 777's commitment to acquiring the club with interest-free repayments not due until 2026. But now it's A-Cap intent on protecting those funds, and a fresh financing plan with any new owner is inevitable.

In May, A-Cap directly provided £15m to cover Everton's operational costs and keep the new stadium construction on track, but they are not expected to be offering further lending options.

It's also worth noting that Laing O'Rourke is another important player in all this. They are the construction firm behind Bramley-Moore Stadium, where costs have ballooned from £500m to £760m. Any preferred bidder will need to quickly understand the final cost to complete construction.

It would make things simpler if A-Cap wanted to buy Everton in place of 777, but that’s not their plan. A-Cap have been dragged into 777’s fraud case and are really just looking to protect their assets rather than acquire new ones. So whoever takes Moshiri's stake is going to have to work very closely with A-Cap.

What will happen next?

Moshiri wants a quick solution

Moshiri wants to make a relatively quick decision as to which group to enter into exclusive negotiations with. And this may be possible based on the credible indicative offers already on the table. Due diligence for any preferred bidder will then take time. And that means months rather than days or weeks.

Moshiri could attempt to grant a shorter period of exclusivity, opening the door to other groups if it lapses without positive progress. But the reality is going through Everton's books is a time-consuming process due to the complexity of the debt.

Moshiri will also likely have to come down on price. Forbes values Everton at £585m, and 94% of that is £550m. This was the number Moshiri originally agreed with 777. But when all of Everton debt is factored in, it’s hard to see Moshiri’s stake selling for more than £400m. And several sources in the financial world believe the £305m Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund paid for Newcastle in October 2021 is actually a fairer yardstick for Everton's valuation. It's normal for offers to go up or down during the due diligence process, so the bids from the groups involved should not yet be seen as binding.

Moshiri is likely to make little or nothing regardless of the price he gets, unless he insists on recouping his £450m in shareholder loans. But since these are unsecured, they will almost certainly be treated as equity.

Many fans want their fellow Evertonians, Bell and Downing, to prevail. But Moshiri will be guided by financial and legal experts not sentiment in what is going to prove a Byzantine transaction. Selecting a group is in some ways the easy part, but getting the deal over the line is unlikely to be a smooth process, especially with urgency and transparency required to prevent a summer of uncertainty.