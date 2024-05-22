Highlights Bayer Leverkusen saw their first loss of the season to Atalanta in the Europa League final - with Xabi Alonso having a huge say in the defeat.

An extremely defensive lineup lacked attacking options, and that was a recipe for disaster against Atalanta's press.

Not starting a defensive-minded midfielder such as Robert Andrich and a delay in making changes led to Leverkusen's defeat.

Bayer Leverkusen crashed to their first defeat of the season in all competitions against Atalanta in the Europa League final on Wednesday night - with Ademola Lookman delivering three hammer blows that well and truly took the wheels off of their bid to reach football immortality. And Xabi Alonso, for all of his excellence this season at the Leverkusen helm, was much to blame.

Leverkusen went into their clash against the Italian outfit knowing that a win would leave them with just one more game left in their season to go through all three of their competitions - Bundesliga, Europa League and German Cup - unbeaten. Having already done so in the German top-flight, Atalanta provided their toughest game of the remaining two at Dublin's Aviva Stadium - but a Lookman brace in the first half proved too big a mountain for Leverkusen to climb, before his rasping drive as the game petered out delivered the final nail into the unbeaten coffin.

Leverkusen looked leggy, and you do wonder if this was just one hurdle too long for them to jump after a gruelling season that saw them go 51 games without tasting defeat - but they weren't helped by Alonso when it mattered.

An Extremely Defensive Lineup

It was a bizarre starting XI from Alonso

When the teams were read out, eyes will have lit up at Jeremie Frimpong being the most advanced attacker on the right-flank, alongside Florian Wirtz and Amine Adli in attack - but the lack of any real forward options left Leverkusen deserted from the get-go.

Jonas Hofmann, Borja Iglesias, Patrik Schick, Nathan Tella and Victor Boniface all being on the bench is an incredible array of attacking talent to leave out, and that proved to be their downfall.

Atalanta’s pressing accelerated the tactical blunder, but Leverkusen simply could not get out of their own half. Men camped behind the ball - naturally, as per their traits - saw Amine Adli stranded on his own in the forward line, and the majority of Frimpong’s touches were right on the touchline as he was unable to latch onto any passes that breached Atalanta’s back line.

It resulted in Florian Wirtz being the only attacker to drop deep and when passes to the Bundesliga Player of the Season couldn’t be found, it gave Atalanta all the time in the world to patiently probe their opponents and go 2-0 up with ease.

The game, in essence, was almost over before it really got going for Leverkusen, who had their first chance on the half-hour mark following on from Lookman's brace. And with a lack of bite to go with their sloppy ball retention in midfield from Granit Xhaka and Exequiel Palacios, it didn't make for great viewing.

Andrich Was Wasted on the Bench

Midfield steel alongside Granit Xhaka could've swung the game Leverkusen's way

For all of Leverkusen's attacking talent on the bench, it was the failure to introduce Robert Andrich from the start that was another blunder from Alonso. The physical midfielder has been imperious for Leverkusen in recent weeks, and having startined in each of their last eight league games, he seemed a cert to feature alongside Xhaka in midfield.

But Palacios started over him, and that was a doomed decision as his lack of defensive awareness allowed Lookman to steal a march inside 10 minutes. He was caught napping, only realising his mistake as the Atalanta star made contact with the ball to break the deadlock, and his passing was generally all over the place.

Andrich offers a defensive-minded nature, and with Xhaka and Palacios both being similar profiles, there wasn't a game-changer; a decisive figure in Bayer Leverkusen's team would've gone a long way to preventing the Atalanta enslaught - and Andrich offered that. His introduction with 20 minutes to go was much too late.

Bizarre Substitutions

Alonso got his replacements all wrong

Speaking of substitutions, it was clear to see that Leverkusen needed to bring Josip Stanisic off and drop Frimpong further back whilst getting guile and pace to support Adli in midfield. But whilst Boniface came on, he was ineffective - and the fact that it took Alonso another 25 minutes to introduce an attacking replacement was bizarre to say the least.

Leverkusen did look the better side going forward throughout the mid-stages of the second half, and a goal would have set up a grandstand finish that they have been more than well-rehearsed in over the past few months with their late goals continuing the unbeaten run until today.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bayer Leverkusen can still make it two trophies for the season with a win over Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final at the weekend.

Yet it was only youngster Adam Hlozek that came on, and with Lookman scoring his third shortly after, it seemed a strange move to finally introduce Tella and Schick when the game was beyond them - especially when they replaced Wirtz and Frimpong to all but throw the white towel in.

