Aston Villa have no intention of selling the player, but the striker is believed to be interested in the move.

Possible ways to line-up with Watkins in the side could see no space for Kai Havertz.

Better late than never, as they say. That is exactly the motto that could be used to describe Arsenal's last-ditch attempt to lure Ollie Watkins away from Aston Villa just as the January transfer window draws to a close. The Gunners are believed to have made a reported £60 million bid for the England international as they finally look to sign a recognised number nine.

It has been glaringly obvious for some time that the Premier League contenders were never going to overcome that final hurdle back to the top without a regular goalscorer in their ranks. Gabriel Jesus' injuries and inconsistency have not made the Brazilian the answer, while Kai Havertz has not proven to be the most clinical. Arguably, the Emirates has not seen a reliable number nine since Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

A boyhood Arsenal fan, Watkins would no doubt be interested in the move, but with Jhon Duran swapping Villa Park for Saudi Arabia, a deal does seem unlikely. However, in case Villa’s hand is forced and the 28-year-old does get his dream transfer, here are just three possible ways Mikel Arteta could set his team up with a new striker in the ranks.

Watkins Replaces Havertz

The German could drop to the bench with a new striker arriving

Much of the spine of Arsenal's team will no doubt remain the same regardless of who starts, as there are some very clear stars that rank above the rest in Arteta's squad. Should everyone be fit, David Raya would no doubt start in goal, with Gabriel and William Saliba protecting him.

Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard would be two names on every teamsheet in the middle of the park, while Bukayo Saka would no doubt walk straight back into the XI once he has recovered from his hamstring injury. So, where does that leave everyone else? Well, the best of the currently available full-back options appears to be Jurrien Timber on the right and Riccardo Calafiori on the left. Thomas Partey could also anchor Rice and Odegaard as more of a ball-winning presence.

In attack, Watkins would naturally slot in down the middle, and the pressure will be on Gabriel Martinelli to start proving his potential on the left, especially now that he has a top-class finisher to provide for. That would mean Kai Havertz has to take a seat on the bench, which may actually be good for the German, as he has been in the firing line for abuse in recent times.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ollie Watkins has 15 Premier League goal contributions this season to Kai Havertz's 10.

Havertz in Midfield

Arteta has tried this experiment in the past with mixed results

Regardless of what fans think, Havertz is clearly a favourite of Arteta's and is often defended by his boss. The Spaniard would likely try and find a way to incorporate him into the team if he can. With that being said, the easiest way would be to slot him in midfield alongside Odegaard, and drop Rice into a deeper position. This is something that has been tried and tested, but not necessarily successful. The German offered little in a deeper role, while Rice looked exposed, as his strengths aren’t the same as someone like Partey.

Elsewhere, Ben White would be looking to lay claim to the right-back spot once again when he recovers from injury. And if Martinelli can’t prove the doubters wrong, then Leandro Trossard will be waiting in the wings to capitalise on his opportunity.

Two Strikers Up Top

Arteta could make a very attacking change to his formation

It is claimed that the best form of defence is attack. So, if you're Arteta, why not just go all out? Arsenal have established themselves in the trusted 4-3-3 formation, but why not take the risk and lead with two strikers, given the depth they have? This would allow Havertz to play further forward, where he is more effective, without the pressure of being the main goal threat. Instead, he could play a supplementary role for Watkins.

The risk with this, of course, is that the Gunners could be left exposed in midfield, and captain Odegaard may be forced to do more defensive work, which would take away from his creativity. But, with the options ahead of him, there’s no doubt the Norwegian is capable of playmaking from deep.

Another potential inclusion could be teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri. The youngster has risen to prominence in the first-team squad and has largely been used in place of the injured Saka. Once Saka returns, though, there is scope for the wonderkid to shift over to the left and continue his development.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 30/01/2025.