The arrival of Joao Felix at Chelsea on a permanent deal is one that has led to plenty of vocal reactions, both positive and negative. For the likes of Jamie Carragher, the Portuguese star is another example of the club's questionable recruitment policy as it is an addition of a player who adds depth to areas that are already too deep. On the other hand, there will be those that claim a player the quality of Felix is too good to pass up.

Either way, the options available to Enzo Maresca are endless, with Felix's versatility providing several alternatives for the Italian manager to choose from. These three teams, though, may be the line-ups that will get the most out of his squad and, specifically, his latest £42m signing.

Felix in the 10

The Atleti forward could offer support to Nicolas Jackson

Much of Chelsea's starting XI seems to be set in stone based on the team that Maresca opted to field during their opening day defeat to Manchester City. Robert Sanchez appears set to be given another run as the number one goalkeeper, at least until Filip Jorgensen is deemed ready to make that step up. For the time being, it appears Malo Gusto is the only senior right-back available and while that is the case, his place in the side is guaranteed.

Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana seem to be the preferred centre-back pairing, availability depending. Marc Cucurella has also rubber-stamped his position on the left flank despite not having the best showing against Erling Haaland.

The midfield sees three players vying for the two deep-lying midfield slots, with Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez maintaining their places based on their experience both in the Premier League and playing alongside each other. It is further forward where things seem to become interesting.

There have been calls for Cole Palmer to play more centrally, but Felix's arrival and potential for playing in that very area could mean the 22-year-old English star is left to excel on the right-hand side as he did so effectively last time out. Pedro Neto will also be hoping to make an impact after settling in for the Cobham-based club, while Nicolas Jackson may benefit from the added goal threat Felix can provide behind him.

Felix on the Left

Christopher Nkunku may be selected up top

Another option could see Felix be moved over to one of the wider areas in order to accommodate Palmer and allow him to play in areas where he is most effective. Behind him, Reece James will be expected to resume his duties as Chelsea captain, if and when he can stay fit.

Noni Madueke was an unused substitute against City, but given Raheem Sterling's reaction to being dropped, if there was a space about to open up on the right-wing, the former PSV star would be the most likely candidate to step in. With Palmer at the 10 and Felix out on the left, it leaves a decision to be made up front.

With the uncertainty surrounding Jackson continues, Christopher Nkunku may be given the opportunity to finally kickstart his Chelsea career in a way he was unable to do last time out after injuries limited him to less than a dozen appearances.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nkunku averaged a goal contribution once in every 1.37 games for RB Leipzig.

Felix as the Lone Striker

A pacey winger will be needed to supplement the attack

The final solution could be to see Felix played as the lone striker in attack similarly to how Jackson is currently utilised. There is an argument that if it didn't work with Jackson, there's no reason it would with the 24-year-old. However, if Felix can be more clinical, then it could bear fruit.

Romeo Lavia was included from the start against City for the first time in his Chelsea career, and with a particularly aggressive attacking set-up, his presence to sure up the midfield could be valuable. Nkunku's quality also means he may be able to operate in a slightly deeper role and still provide a creative threat to Felix ahead of him.

For all the technical quality that is available in this line-up, there is a lack of direct and explosive pace with Palmer, Nkunku and Felix. This could mean that Mykhailo Mudryk is handed one last chance to make a success of his Stamford Bridge career as he utilises his acceleration to his advantage.