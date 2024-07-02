Highlights England are waiting on the outcome of a UEFA investigation into Jude Bellingham's goal celebration vs Slovakia.

Bellingham gestured towards his crotch after netting a stunning bicycle kick, and later claimed that he was directing the celebration towards friends inside the stadium.

It is possible, though believed to be unlikely, that Bellingham will be banned for England's quarter-final against Switzerland.

Jude Bellingham is currently under investigation by UEFA for his celebration against Slovakia at Euro 2024. The Three Lions appeared to be heading towards a humiliating last-16 defeat when Real Madrid's talisman popped up with a remarkable bicycle kick deep into stoppage time.

The strike sparked pandemonium among England supporters as well as Bellingham's teammates, who ran to mob the former Birmingham star. Bellingham confidently mouthed 'Who else?' after scoring the stunning goal and, as he was walking back to the England half ahead of the restart, he directed a gesture with his hand around his crotch towards the stands.

It was initially reported that Bellingham had made the gesture in the direction of the Slovakia bench, but the 21-year-old quickly claimed on social media that he was directing it at some friends in attendance at the stadium. Nonetheless, he is now under investigation by UEFA for the gesture.

The governing body said: “An ­ethics and disciplinary inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match.”

Jude Bellingham's record for England Appearances 33 Goals 5 Assists 5 Yellow cards 3 Red cards 0

Although it appears unlikely, Bellingham could be hit with a suspension for the gesture. A fine appears more probable, and Gareth Southgate will hope that he has his star man available against Switzerland in the last eight, but if he doesn't, England's manager will have to make an important decision on how he sets his side out without the midfielder. Here are some possible options:

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Three of Jude Bellingham's five goals for England have come in major tournaments (one at the 2022 World Cup, two at Euro 2024).

Foden Comes Into the Centre

City man gets chance in club role after struggling out wide

It would be silly to say that Phil Foden will be hoping Bellingham is suspended for the Switzerland game, but he would likely be the main beneficiary if that does end up being the case. Foden was mercurial for Manchester City from a central position last season, and ended the campaign with 27 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.

So far, Southgate has not been adventurous with his team selections in Germany, and he is unlikely to make changes beyond what he deems to be absolutely necessary. Ezri Konsa is expected to come in for the suspended Marc Guehi at centre-back, while Cole Palmer could well be the player who comes into the team from the start in Bellingham's absence.

Palmer could either take Foden's place on the left wing, or line up on the right wing, with Bukayo Saka switching flanks. In midfield, Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo will probably line up alongside each other once more.

Out-Of-Form Players Drop Out

No room for Walker or Trippier

Southgate is known for being loyal to certain players, but the likes of Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier were really poor against Slovakia. Gary Neville described it as "criminal" at half-time that Trent Alexander-Arnold's quality wasn't being utilised, and he arguably deserves to come into the side in place of Walker.

That would be a bold call, and it would be an even bolder one to introduce Luke Shaw in place of Trippier. Shaw has not played since February but was on the bench against Slovakia, suggesting he is now fit enough to play, having been unavailable during the group stage. When England play well, Shaw is usually key to that, and he would have been a certain starter at left-back throughout the tournament had it not been for his fitness problems.

This formation sees Foden remain as England's most advanced central midfielder, with Anthony Gordon taking Bellingham's place in the team, providing pace and balance to the team off the left wing.

Three At the Back

Alexander-Arnold at wing-back

England had plenty of success with a back three earlier in Southgate's tenure, and it appears unlikely that he will revert to that system at the Euros, but, ironically, England's group of players now probably suits that system more than it ever previously has done under Southgate.

Alexander-Arnold and Saka both possess skills that are suited to wing-back roles, while tucking Walker inside to play alongside Stones and Konsa would add stability to an unfamiliar pairing. A Mainoo-Rice midfield axis would then back up a dangerous and varied attacking trident comprising Palmer off the right, Gordon off the left, and Kane through the middle.