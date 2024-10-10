Hurricane Milton had a considerable impact on combat sports in Florida.

Formed on October 5, Milton became the second-most intense tropical cyclone in the Gulf of Mexico's recorded history. The second Category 5 hurricane of the 2024 season affected numerous areas from Mexico to the US, and made landfall in Florida on October 9.

The aftermath, so far, includes 3 million people losing power, a 10-foot storm surge in Sarasota County, and at least five dead, according to AP News. The wire service added that there is also significant damage to infrastructure.

The storm has had an impact on combat sports, too, as one boxing event in Plant City has been postponed for a week, one UFC fighter withdrew from an event Saturday, and a boxing show scheduled for next week remains up in the air.

Here's What We Know: MMA

A UFC fighter withdrew from a Fight Night event Saturday

Heavyweight fighter Chris Barnett was scheduled to compete against Junior Tafa on Saturday at the UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, he was forced to withdraw from the show, per MMA Junkie earlier this week. Though the reasons as to why were unclear, Barnett lives in Tampa — which was near Milton's path as it entered the west coast of Florida, went through the middle of the state, and exited on the east coast and into the Atlantic.

Here's What We Know: Boxing

Tim Tszyu's title challenge is up in the air for October 19

Super welterweight boxer Tim Tszyu fights Bakhram Murtazaliev in a world title fight October 19. The fight was originally scheduled for the Caribe Royale, in Orlando. However, the promoter No Limit Boxing issued a statement this week indicating the situation is now fluid because of the wave of destruction Milton left.

No Limit CEO George Rose said the company was "happy" to relocate the fight "anywhere".

He said: "It’s been a bit of a tumultuous last week as we found out about the weather trends over in the U.S. It’s been a bit of a scramble for all of us. At the moment, what I can say is both fighters are safe and both are preparing for what is going to be the biggest fights of their careers. We’re staying in touch with our U.S. counterparts as often as we can and as it stands at the moment everything is proceeding as per planned."

"But we are prepared to make a mad dash and a mad change if we have to."

Fox Sports in Australia reported that Las Vegas would likely host the fight if Orlando were no longer suitable.

"At the moment we’re staying alert and staying prepared for every update and every change that happens between now and then," said Rose.

"This is very scary. It's something I think we’re well aware of and we’re going to make sure our fighters are safe and we do make the best decision at the end. But we’re ready to move on whatever we have to do."

Elsewhere, a regional ProBox TV show in Plant City for October 9 was rescheduled days prior because of the looming threat Milton posed. "In abudance of caution, we have postponed," local promoter Garry Jonas told The Ring.