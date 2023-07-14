Jurgen Klopp headed into the summer transfer window in the knowledge that he would need to rebuild Liverpool's midfield, but the size of his task looks to have become ever greater in recent days.

Reports have emerged that club captain, Jordan Henderson, has agreed to make a move to Saudi Arabia.

Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq have made a huge contract offer to the 33-year-old with the clubs still yet to agree a fee.

This deal has come out of the blue for Liverpool fans as they had expected Henderson to be a part of the plans for the upcoming season.

Fabinho and Thiago set to depart Anfield?

Shortly after the shocking news, further reports surfaced suggesting that Fabinho could be following his skipper out of the exit door.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder has become the subject of a £40 million bid from Al-Ittihad, the same club that have signed N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema and Felipe Jota this summer.

Being the only senior player in his position, it presents a huge risk to allow him to leave without a replacement being brought in first.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Liverpool - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - August 6, 2022 Liverpool's Fabinho in action Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

Losing both experienced midfielders in the same window would leave Klopp short on options despite the recent signings of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed the club earlier in the summer on free transfers to deplete the numbers in the club's engine room even further.

With Fabinho and Henderson looking like concrete possibilities to head for the exit door, could a third midfielder also be lining up a move?

Thiago has been linked with a return to Barcelona - with a decade having passed since he left the Spanish giants in order to gain more first-team minutes.

It is hard to imagine Klopp would allow all of his remaining experienced midfielders to leave the club at the same time, but as things stand, it is looking like an increasing possibility.

But what options will the German boss be left with when lining up his Liverpool side in the 2023/24 season?

4-3-3: Old-school Klopp

For the majority of his eight-year spell at the club thus far, Klopp has gone for his trusted 4-3-3 setup.

With the changing of personnel, he has changed aspects of the formation such as using the full-backs as the main creative outlets.

During 2022/23, Liverpool were forced to move away from this tactic due to a lack of energy in midfield and a disjointed attack at times.

'Heavy metal football' is the term associated with the style of play the Reds produced at their peak.

As players aged, though, the intensity drained out of the side, particularly as a number of stars battled their way through injuries.

But with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai being brought in, Klopp could be set to re-create the iconic style of play.

The two new signings would play the roles previously occupied by Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum, while Fabinho's exit would increase the need for a defensive midfielder.

Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo have both been linked as replacements for the potentially outgoing players, with the Brighton man being the most desired.

The defence picks itself with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Andy Robertson continuing as the first choices in their positions.

Ibrahima Konaté has overtaken Joel Matip in the pecking order to partner Van Dijk.

Mohamed Salah is the only guaranteed starter in the front line with Luis Diaz expected to play as the only other specialist winger.

That leaves one place in the team for Cody Gakpo, Darwin Núñez and Diogo Jota to fight for.

3-2-2-3: The new system

As previously stated, Klopp was forced to change from his preferred system in an attempt to save the club's faltering season.

By giving Alexander-Arnold a new lease of life in an inverted role, it also removed some of his defensive duties.

There were teething issues with Robertson being required to play as a third centre-back and Konaté being tasked with covering a massive amount of space to cover for the absent right-back.

There have been tentative links to Levi Colwill of Chelsea to presumably play the left-sided role ahead of Robertson but no concrete movement has occurred in that position.

Szoboszlai and Mac Allister would be tasked with playing slightly further up the field and getting into the box, in a similar vein to Curtis Jones, who bagged three goals from the same position.

The front three positions will be battled out between the same five players as previously mentioned.

In such a system, Gakpo may have the edge over Jota and Nunez for the centre-forward role due to his movement and ability to drop deep and create space.

Allowing space for the wide players and advanced midfielders to find space in the box, Gakpo is the ideal candidate after impressing in the same role towards the end of last season.

The ball-playing ability of Lavia could prove beneficial alongside Alexander-Arnold in the centre of the park.

4-1-3-2: Diamond in the middle

This would be a completely new direction for Klopp, but it's one that he may want to consider.

In this system, Alexander-Arnold would be returned to his traditional right-back role, requiring a wide player to be sacrificed.

Salah would be expected to tuck inside with whichever striker Klopp deems fit, most likely Jota for his ability to interchange with the Egyptian.

The midfield situation becomes an interesting one with Szoboszlai expected to play on the right side of midfield as this could really bring out his playmaking qualities from wide areas.

Jones would be the ideal candidate on the opposite side after playing in both a central and left-sided role in the past.

Fabinho's replacement, whether that is Lavia or Caicedo, would be expected to sit just in front of the defensive line and break up any counter-attacks they face.

Mac Allister would be the man expected to remain central and link the play between his fellow midfielders and the two attackers.

As the transfer window - and the club's pre-season - unfold, Klopp will begin to fine-tune his plan for a season that he'll hope will see Liverpool qualify for the Champions League at an absolute minimum.