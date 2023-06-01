Manchester United are reportedly getting closer and closer to getting the signing of Chelsea’s Mason Mount over the line.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that the 13-time Premier League champions are expected to make a formal approach imminently.

The dynamic midfielder is one of several targets United are homing in on as they prepare for the transfer market to open.

Midfield is seen as a priority area, though a number nine is also high up on their list.

The England international’s contract runs out next year, and he is reportedly refusing to pen an extension with his current club Chelsea.

If Mount makes them move from London to Manchester, he may join his compatriot Harry Kane, a player who United have earmarked as their top priority.

Assuming the deal materialises, United fans will begin to ponder how Mount will fit in.

Given his versatile nature, there are ample options of how Erik ten Hag’s outfit could play with Mount in their ranks.

Per The Sun, let’s take a look at three potential ways that the Red Devils could line up next season.

How could Man Utd line up with Mason Mount next season?

In a midfield three

Mount could complete United’s midfield trio alongside Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro, with the latter providing the defensive cover for the others to roam forward.

Though United typically utilise the 4-2-3-1, the addition of Mount could see them switch to a midfield trio, where Casemiro would be left to screen the back line.

That would certainly be a promising engine room to enter the 2023/24 with, especially with their return to Champions League.

Whether this would restrict his attacking output would remain to be seen, but Ten Hag would hope that having Casemiro playing in behind would prevent Mount from suffering offensively.

In the number 10 role

Mount could replace Fernandes in the hole behind the striker, where the 24-year-old could be a regular provider for either Kane, Marcus Rashford or another striker.

In turn, Fernandes would have to revert into a deeper role, slotting in next to their tackler-in-chief Casemiro.

Luckily, this is a position that the Portugal international has thrived in over the years, meaning the option of using Mount further forward is relatively viable.

As well as this, the 2022/23 Golden Glove winner David de Gea may find his days as United’s chief shot-stopper numbered, meaning Diogo Costa could replace him.

On the right

To benefit from Mount’s attacking threat, Ten Hag may opt to use him on the right of a front three, leaving the Brazilian Antony on the bench.

This would, however, mean a less energetic midfielder in Christian Eriksen would have to do a job in a deeper midfield role.

Mount has often played off either wing for his current employers this term, a role which he could replicate for United on the opposite flank.

Of course, if United’s pursuit of Kane doesn’t work out, Rashford may be inverted to play as a central striker, leaving the left-wing spot open for Mount to fill.

However, in United’s search for a traditional number nine, Rasmus Hojland and Randal Kolo Muani have been identified as potential prospects.

Either would provide a long-term solution to their centre-forward issues and would also allow the English duo Mount and Rashford to play on either wing and deliver balls into the box.