Key Takeaways Manuel Ugarte is set to join Manchester United from PSG for €60m (£51m).

The Uruguayan is expected to partner Kobbie Mainoo in midfield for the Red Devils or potentially Casemiro.

Ugarte's skillset could lead to Erik ten Hag utilising a more aggressive system moving forward.

After months of speculation, Manchester United finally have their midfield man as Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Manuel Ugarte is set to make the move from Paris Saint-Germain to Old Trafford. The Uruguayan international has been Erik ten Hag's primary target in the middle of the pitch, with the 23-year-old being brought in to offer more protection to United's backline.

Most would expect the former Sporting Lisbon man to slot straight into the starting XI, although his new manager does have a tendency to ease his new recruits in before throwing them into the deep down. However, once Ugarte is settled and ready to go, this is how supporters at the 'Theatre of Dreams' could expect to see their side line up.

Option One: 4-2-3-1

The formation has been Ten Hag's preferred at the club

As has been the case for the majority of Ten Hag's reign, it is expected that the Red Devil's will continue operating in a 4-2-3-1 system. In this system, Ugarte would sit at the base of the midfield, protecting a back four which will likely pick itself when everyone's fit.

Andre Onana is firmly the number one at Old Trafford, while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw remain the first choice full-backs, so long as the Englishman is able to overcome his injury concerns. While he hasn't started a game yet, it won't be too long before Matthijs de Ligt partners Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the defence, as Ten Hag looks to implement a higher line to more effectively press the opposition further up the pitch.

Ugarte would sit in with wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo, who is set to sign an extension at the club. The duo would provide more energy in midfield, with the Uruguayan allowing the teenager to be a little more adventurous in possession. Mason Mount has also been picked from the start in the number 10 role, and with injuries to Rasmus Hojlund meaning that Bruno Fernandes has had to fill in as a false nine, it gives the Englishman the chance to cement his place in the team. This leaves Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho to take their places on either flank, with the pair already offering up one goal contribution each in the Premier League this season.

Option Two: 4-3-3

Ugarte supporting Mainoo and Casemiro

In a more pragmatic system, Ten Hag may opt to drop his number ten a little deeper to create a mobile but compact flat three in the middle of the park, particularly against strong opposition. Noussair Mazraoui offers an alternative option at full-back, having impressed since joining from Bayern Munich. This would move Dalot over to his less favoured left-back position.

With a midfield three, Mount is most likely the man to be sacrificed as the club's highest-earner, Casemiro, jumps into the heart of pitch alongside Mainoo and Ugarte. Fernandes' versatility means that he can drift over to the right-hand side and provide not only more energy in the press, but more space for Mazraoui to exploit in attack. It would also be expected that Rasmus Hojlund would enter the fray as the focal point of the attack when he returns from his hamstring injury with a point to prove.

Option Three: 4-2-2-2

Ugarte's energy may allow for a more expansive attack

The drop-off in Casemiro's displays in his second season at Manchester United meant that the Red Devils were often left exposed in the middle of the pitch when being hit on the counter-attack. The addition of Ugarte though, who would be expected to cover more ground, may allow for a more aggressive approach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across Europe's top five leagues in the 2023/24 season, Manuel Ugarte won more defensive duels than anybody else (12.36 per 90).

Leny Yoro will no doubt be utilised in some capacity when he returns from injury, with Ten Hag labeling the teenager as one of the greatest assets in European football. With Ugarte and Mainoo again at the base of midfield, Fernandes would likely play on the right, while Marcus Rashford may be given his final lifeline on the left.

A front two of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee seems like something that might be a rarity. However, the fact that the Dutchman is a self-confessed '9.5' rather than an out-and-out striker may mean that a fruitful partnership could yet be struck.