Highlights The Utah Jazz need to prioritize court time for their young players, such as Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, and Brice Sensabaugh, to expedite their development.

It may be time for the Jazz to find takers for veterans like Jordan Clarkson and other players who don't fit the team's current timeline to open up minutes for their young players.

The Jazz should continue to add to their pick stack through trades, as finding talent through the draft is crucial for small-market teams..

The Utah Jazz may be just 22 games into their 2023-24 campaign, but it's hard to imagine things getting any worse than they did on Wednesday night. Facing a Dallas Mavericks squad that had lost five of seven coming into the contest, the Jazz endured the second-worst loss in franchise history, falling by 50 points to Luka Dončić and his supporting cast.

After the game, Jazz coach Will Hardy described the effort in NSFW fashion as a "masterpiece of bulls***." It's not the first time he has called his wayward team out in such a way, either. After a Nov. 22 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, Hardy remarked, "If you’re gonna wear a Utah Jazz jersey, you have to give a s*** about the Utah Jazz."

Clearly, things aren't going according to plan. Sure, people on the outside looking in have viewed the Jazz as a long-term rebuilding project, but ownership has espoused getting back up to speed sooner rather than later (and maintaining a winning culture in doing so). Moreover, the offseason move to add John Collins to a team that was in the play-in mix during the late stages of 2022-23 didn't fit with a tanking agenda.

Utah Jazz 2023-24 Team Statistics Rank Points Per Game 111.0 24th Field Goal % 44.5 28th Defensive Rating 118.0 25th Player Impact Estimate 45.5 27th

With the team sitting at 7-15 on the season, though, and Hardy clearly concerned with instilling proper hardwood principles at a foundational level, the franchise and its fans may need to readjust some expectations about what the ultimate mission is for 2023-24. Here are three things the Jazz can do right now to refocus their efforts in order to achieve a greater long-term result.

Prioritize court time for young players

Notable rookies: Keyonte George, Taylor Hendricks, Brice Senseabaugh

With Mike Conley now playing in Minnesota, the Jazz entered the season facing questions at the point guard position they hadn't dealt with since 2016, when they were trotting Shelvin Mack and Raul Neto out with the first team. Hardy's initial pick to run the show, Talen Horton-Tucker, did little to answer them. So, just a handful of games into the campaign, he made the bold choice to go with rookie and first-time point guard Keyonte George as the starter. Growing pains aside, the move has paid some dividends for the No. 16 overall pick; George has averaged 12.4 points and 6.2 assists per game across 14 starts.

Hardy shouldn't stop there, even as the Jazz are getting outscored by 15 points per 100 possessions with the youngster on the floor. He should work to find minutes for No. 9 pick Taylor Hendricks and No. 28 pick Brice Sensabaugh, too.

Utah Jazz - 2023-24 Point Guard Statistics Keyonte George Talen Horton-Tucker Points Per Game 10.5 9.6 Assists Per Game 5.1 4.3 Field Goal % 34.4 38.9 Turnover % 17.1 15.9

To date, Hendricks has appeared in just four games for Utah, while Sensabaugh has logged all of two minutes on the NBA court. They don't need to join George in the starting five or even play 25-plus minutes each night, but they ought to be getting regular run at the highest level in order to expedite their development. It would almost assuredly lead to fewer wins this season but, again, we're taking the pain now to yield a better result for the long term.

Find takers for Jordan Clarkson

2023-24 statistics: 17.1 PPG, 4.9 APG, 40.7 FG%

If Utah wants to open up minutes for their young guns, chief decision-makers Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik may have to part with some useful veterans to do so. And, really, there are a handful of players who should be put on the market anyway so that the Jazz can get something out of them that better fits the team's current timeline. To that end, the time has probably come to move Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson is coming off a season that saw him log 20.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, and after taking a $23.5 million hit on his contract this season, the Jazz will only have to pay $14.2 per annum on his extension over the next two years. At the same time, though, he'll turn 32 next summer, which doesn't quite fit with where Utah is at currently. Also, his continued production and that relatively meager future salary could make him attractive to contending teams looking for a bench boost.

Similarly, the Jazz have big expiring contracts with Tucker and veteran big man Kelly Olynyk, as well as offensively gifted players like John Collins and Collin Sexton who could be dangled for new core pieces.

Add to the asset stack

Thanks to the 2022 trades sending former franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert out of town, the Jazz have an incredible number of future first-round picks (and pick swaps) at their disposal, but there's no reason for the club to rest on its laurels. As the front office works to find new homes for the players who aren't going to be in Utah long-term, getting more future picks should be a priority.

Utah Jazz Future First-Round Draft Picks Year Selections 2025 3 First-Round Picks - Jazz, Cavaliers, Timberwolves 2026 2 First-Round Picks - Jazz, Cavaliers or Timberwolves (Most favorable pick) 2027 4 First-Round Picks - Jazz, Cavaliers, Timberwolves, Lakers (Top 4 protected) 2028 2 First-Round Picks - Jazz, Cavaliers 2029 3 First-Round Picks - Jazz, Cavaliers, Timberwolves (Top 5 protected)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have already hit pay dirt on some of the picks acquired as part of their haul from the Los Angeles Clippers via the Paul George trade, most notably with guard-forward Jalen Williams, who's averaging 17.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists nightly and posting an effective field-goal percentage of 55.8 this season. For teams like the Jazz or the Thunder — that aren't big free-agent destinations — finding talent through the draft is paramount. So, the more bites at the apple they can get, the better.

Future picks could also help the Jazz make a superstar-level play in the trade market down the line.