The WWE has been at the forefront of professional wrestling since the 1950s. Since then, countless WWE Superstars have been and gone, with some leaving a legacy that will stand the test of time. A feat achieved by few, there have been a handful of wrestlers in the past who have managed to transcend the wacky world of professional wrestling and reach mainstream popularity. From Hulk Hogan to Roman Reigns, the larger-than-life characters that consume the WWE have always had a home in Hollywood and in the celebrity-infused world of America.

One name that stands head and shoulders above the rest is The Rock. Arguably the most famous actor in the world, Rocky has achieved a level of fame that not many in history have reached. Ahead of Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary, Triple H has posted footage of The Rock and numerous WWE Legends transcending the business and plying their trade on SNL.

Saturday Night Live is part and parcel of TV viewing in America. A show that has birthed the beginning of numerous comedians' careers, one of the attractions of the show is the celebrity guests that they have appear. Reaching out to trending celebrities and artists, being the host of SNL is an honour that cements someone as a star in America. It was an honour bestowed upon the Rock in 2000 as the People's Champion started his acting career. In throwback footage that makes for great viewing, Triple H has celebrated SNL's anniversary by posting the rare time that WWE Superstars made an appearance on the show.

The turn of the millennium saw The Rock start his acting career, as the Great One made his feature film debut in The Mummy Returns. A move that has proved successful, The Rock has since gone on to become one of the most recognisable faces on the planet. However, the 2000s also saw The Rock enter a feud with Triple H, as the pair became the faces of the company. The two biggest stars in the WWE, the pair, alongside Mick Foley and Big Show, took to SNL to prove that WWE has a place in mainstream culture.

The WWE Universe weren't shy about letting The Game know of his mistake

The footage, which sees Triple H attack an innocent viewer, claiming he's imagining it was The Rock, also sees Mick Foley and Big Show play the role of cheerleaders as they chant 'Rocky' at the Great One. However, eagle-eyed fans in the WWE Universe noticed that the Game captioned his post on X by claiming The Rock was the first SNL host from the WWE, something that happened to have been done by Hulk Hogan in 1985. An innocent mistake, the WWE fans on X were eager to let Triple H know of his typo.