The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is right around the corner, and GiveMeSport is throwing it back to a number of iconic moments from previous tournaments.

There’s Kelly Smith’s iconic boot kiss at the 2007 competition, Alex Morgan’s ‘that’s the tea’ goal celebration, and Carli Lloyd's wait for redemption on the world's biggest stage.

In 2011, the world came crashing down on US Women’s national team veteran Lloyd, but she bided her time and made amends in 2015.

2011 Women World Cup

After making her World Cup debut in 2007, Lloyd was named to Jill Ellis’s roster for the 2011 tournament.

At the contest in Germany, the US Women’s national team advanced to the knockout stage after coming second to Sweden in Group C.

Elsewhere, England and Japan also advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition, having come first and second in their group.

On July 2, 2011, LLoyd scored her first goal of the tournament and contributed to the United States' 3-0 victory over Colombia.

Brazilian legend Marta gave the US a tough time in the quarter-finals, but they eventually advanced after beating Seleção 5-3 on penalties.

At Borussia Park on July 13, the US sealed their place in the World Cup final with goals from Lauren Cheney, Abby Wambach and Morgan.

They defeated France 3-1, and it looked as if the USWNT could bag another world title. But Lloyd would have to wait a little longer for her first trophy lift.

A final penalty shootout and a blow for Lloyd

In the grand finale of the 2011 contest, the US came up against Japan.

After a stalemate in the first half, Morgan scored the game’s first goal in the 69th minute.

However, late goals from Aya Miyama, Wambach, and the legendary Homare Sawa forced the game to go to penalties.

Lloyd, Tobin Heath and Shannon Boxx all missed the mark, and 48,817 women’s football fans erupted as the Frankfurt final went in Japan’s favour.

Devastated, the 2011 dream for Lloyd and co. was over.

However, four years later, the USWNT would come back with fire in their bellies.

Penalty redemption at 2015 Women’s World Cup

The US didn't have far to travel for the 2015 edition of the Women’s World Cup, which was held in Canada.

A 3-1 victory over Australia in the group stage was followed by a 0-0 stalemate with Sweden and a successful 1-0 win over Nigeria.

However, in the round of 16 against Colombia, Lloyd was given the chance to redeem herself for her failed penalty in 2011.

In front of 19,412 people, Lloyd stepped up to the plate in the 66th minute and slotted home a stunning goal from the spot.

With her penalty, she had helped book the squad’s place in the quarter-finals and renewed her confidence.

Carli's three goals made the difference in the Women's World Cup final. Credit: Getty

Goals galore for Carli Lloyd

It’s fair to say that from then on, the New Jersey baller just could not stop scoring.

Her goal in the 51st minute against the People’s Republic of China was the decider, and sent the USWNT into the competition’s semi-finals once again.

Against Germany at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium, Lloyd was on the scoresheet first by slotting in another penalty.

A goal from Kelley O’Hara sealed the deal, and Ellis’ team had the chance to rewrite their 2011 loss.

Their 2015 Women’s World Cup final opponents? Japan of course.

USWNT vs Japan: the final

It’s not known whether memories of the 2011 final was running through Lloyd's head heading into the same occasion in 2015, but judging by her effort, we’d say she was out for revenge.

Cool, calm and collected, the midfielder scored her first goal in the third minute and then her second in the fifth.

Cheney made it three within 14 minutes, and then Lloyd got her hat-trick in the 16th.

Lloyd became the first female player to score three goals in a World Cup final – Geoff Hurst and Kylian Mbappe are the only other players to achieve such a feat.

The US triumphed 5-2, finally regaining the coveted trophy.

For successfully completing her 2015 revenge tour, Lloyd won the World Cup Golden Ball and was also awarded Player of the Tournament.

Following her 2015 success, Lloyd won another World Cup with the US in 2019 as well as four SheBelieves Cups, an Olympic bronze medal, the Best FIFA Women’s Player award, and was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

The legendary midfielder announced her retirement in August 2021 and hung up her boots for good in November 2021.

However, nobody will ever forget her valiant Women’s World Cup redemption — it’s gone down in history.