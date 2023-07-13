Megan Rapinoe is one of the most recognisable names in women's football, for her actions both on and off the pitch.

The 38-year-old is a two-time Women's World Cup winner, an Olympic gold medallist, and a Ballon d'Or recipient. She is often a vocal protestor against social injustice, and played a crucial part in the UWSNT's battle for equal pay.

Rapinoe was typically prolific during the 2019 Women's World Cup, scoring six goals and picking up both the Golden Boot and Golden Ball. But she also left English presenter and journalist Piers Morgan fuming with some of her actions.

With the next edition of the Women's World Cup just around the corner, GIVEMESPORT revisits the bizarre incident.

US reach 2019 Women's World Cup quarter-final

The US went into the 2019 Women's World Cup as heavy favourites to win their second successive – and fourth overall – title.

They got off to the best start possible, thrashing Thailand 13-0 in their opening Group F match. This was followed by a 3-0 victory against Chile and an impressive 2-0 win against Sweden.

Next up was Spain in the round of 16, with Rapinoe scoring twice to give the US a narrow 2-1 triumph.

The US had a hard task in the quarter-finals. Hosts France awaited at Parc des Princes in Paris on June 28, 2019.

Rapinoe opened the game with a goal in the fifth minute and secured the team’s win in the 65th minute with a second.

After scoring, the California-born baller celebrated by stretching her arms out wide and raising her head to the sky.

The pose has since become synonymous with women’s football, especially in the US.

However, not everyone was impressed by the display.

Piers Morgan vs Megan Rapinoe

Morgan took to Twitter to air his grievances about Rapinoe's celebration, mentioning the impending semi-final between the US and the Lionesses.

Via social media, he wrote: “Ms Rapinoe sure does love herself. Can’t wait to see our Lionesses dent that stupendous ego.”

It would not be the only time Morgan would bizarrely lash out at Rapinoe.

He did so again on the eve of the 2019 Women's World Cup final, after the American star commented on her claim that she would not be visiting the White House if her side won the tournament.

"I haven’t spoken to everyone about it, obviously not myself, not Ali Krieger, and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players,” Rapinoe said when asked if her teammates would go to the White House.

At the time, Donald Trump was US President — and Piers wasn’t happy about the insult.

Following her comments, the Good Morning Britain presenter wrote on Twitter: "The arrogance of this is breathtaking. Try winning it first, Ms Rapinoe - then inform us of your latest tiresome political activism”.

Of course, Rapinoe went on to hoist her second Women’s World Cup trophy, while England finished in fourth overall. Piers never made a positive or a negative remark about the USWNT's victory.

Will we see more bizarre beef between the broadcaster and the decorated WWC veteran? Only time will tell. One thing's for sure, with Rapinoe announcing she will retire from football at the end of the NWSL season, it will likely be her last opportunity to wind up Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan fumes at Alex Morgan

Fans will remember that England crashed out of the 2019 Women's World Cup after losing 2-1 to the United States.

Ellen White had equalised after Christen Press opened the scoring, but Alex Morgan hit what turned out to be the winner in the 31st minute.

After scoring the winning goal, Alex Morgan produced her iconic tea-sipping celebration which drew criticism from Piers online.

“Come on @Lionesses," Piers fumed. "Make these cocky yanks choke on it.”

He also called the stance a “declaration of war” and was obviously unimpressed with Morgan.

Following the backlash, Morgan said she had wanted to best the celebration of her USWNT teammate, Rapinoe.

Morgan stated in an interview: “My celebration was actually more, ‘That’s the tea,’ which is telling a story, spreading news.

“I know Megan Rapinoe has the best celebration. I had to try and step up this game.”

She also went on to call out the double standards that take place in sports, saying that women are expected to be “humble in their successes”.

"I feel that there is some sort of double standard for females in sports to feel like we have to be humble in our successes and have to celebrate, but not too much, and have to do something but it always has to be in a limited fashion," Morgan said.

"You see men celebrating all around the world in big tournaments, grabbing their sacks or whatever it is, and when I look at sipping a cup of tea, I'm a little taken aback. You have to laugh about it to see all of the criticism.”

Women's World Cup

The 2023 Women's World Cup, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, is scheduled for July 20 to August 20.

In total, 32 teams will contest the tournament, including France, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Brazil, Euro 2022 winners England and defending champions United States. It is the first time the Women's World Cup will feature so many sides.

Debutantes include the Philippines, Vietnam, Morocco, Zambia, Haiti, Panama, Portugal and the Republic of Ireland.

The teams have been split into eight groups of four, with 16 sides then progressing to the knockout stages. The winner will be crowned at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Ten venues are being used in total, six of which are in Australia, with the remaining four in New Zealand.

All matches will be available to watch in the UK, on either ITV or BBC.