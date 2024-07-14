Highlights 'Thug' Rose Namajunas put on a dominant performance Saturday against Tracy Cortez.

The victory was one of 'Thug' Rose's best in her career, but the story of the night wasn't just her win.

There was a sequence in which Namajunas beat the eyelashes off Cortez's face.

In one of the wildest fight sequences of the entire year, 'Thug' Rose Namajunas can be seen punching the eyelashes off of Tracy Cortez in the UFC headliner that took place Saturday in Denver. Thug Rose went on to win a five-round decision, to cap a 12-bout 'Fight Night' card.

Elsewhere on the card, Jean Silva bloodied Drew Dober so badly the doctor stopped the fight in the third round. Charles Johnson knocked out Joshua Van in the third round, Montel Jackson beat Da'Mon Blackshear in the first round with a punch, and Muslim Salikhov edged Santiago Pinzinibbio in the co-main event.

Then, in the main event, Namajunas beat Cortez with mostly lop-sided scores of 49-46, 49-46, and 48-47 — but, in truth, Cortez did little to justify wins in two of the five rounds, as 'Thug' Rose almost pitched a shut out.

Related UFC Boss Dana White Reacts to Assassination Attempt on Donald Trump UFC boss Dana White reacts to the news that Donald Trump says he was shot at a rally.

'Thug' Rose Beat Cortez

She even punched the eyelashes off her face

Namajunas out-struck and out-fought Cortez from the get-go, finding her opponent with 119 of her 215 total strikes, and landing every one of her five take-down attempts, too. It was a strong performance that solidified her top ranking at flyweight, after years of competition at strawweight.

But the story of the night wasn't just her win, but one particular moment that saw her punch the eyelashes off her opponent.

Watch the extraordinary sequence right here:

She said she can't even wear false eyelashes, let alone fight with them

'Thug' Rose commented on the strike, and the eyelashes, when speaking to reporters after the event at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

"I don’t know how she does that. First of all, I can’t even wear eyelashes, period. .. Her fighting with it(false lashes), that’s crazy."

For Namajunas, the Cortez win is one of her best wins at flyweight, adding to a canon in which she bounced back from a defeat to Manon Fiorot by out-pointing Amanda Ribas. Previously, at strawweight, she defeated Weili Zhang (twice), Jessica Andrade, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Michelle Waterson, Paige VanZant, and Angela Hill.

The UFC is entering a busy period in its calendar and returns to Las Vegas with a live event July 20 at UFC Apex, for a main event that Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba headline.

The market-leading MMA firm then travel to Manchester for UFC 304 on July 27, before a trip to Abu Dhabi for a UFC on ABC event August 3. After another UFC Apex card August 10, the show is back on the road for an August 18 mega-event in Perth, Australia, featuring Dricus du Plessis in a UFC middleweight title defense against Israel Adesanya.