The NBA has its first blockbuster trade of the offseason!

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Chicago Bulls are trading guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for guard Josh Giddey.

Caruso will bring his elite perimeter defense and three-point shot-making ability to Oklahoma City's young core. The 30-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 71 games last season, while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 40.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Giddey, meanwhile, wiil be looking for a fresh start in Chicago after falling out of favor with Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault this season. The 21-year-old averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 80 contests in 2023-24.

Thunder Nab Highly-Coveted Role Player

Caruso brings veteran savvy and defense to OKC

After boasting the league's fourth-best defense last season (111.0 DRTG), the Thunder have only strengthened their back-court defense with the addition of Caruso, one of the NBA's top perimeter stoppers.

Despite the Bulls being in the bottom 10 in the league on defense, the former Texas A&M standout was among the league's best in certain defensive categories. Caruso led the league in deflections per game (3.7), finished fourth in steals per game (1.7) and blocks per game for guards (1.0).

Alex Caruso - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 110.9 113.8 DRTG 110.6 117.0 NRTG 0.3 -3.2

An NBA Champion with the L.A. Lakers in 2020, Caruso now joins a franchise with their own eye on championship glory, after the Thunder finished with the first seed in the Western Conference, but flamed out of the playoffs in the second round at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks .

As reported by Wojnarowski, Caruso will be eligible for a four-year, $80 million extension midway through the 2024-25 season, and Oklahoma City intends to keep their new acquisition in town long-term.

Bulls Get Their Playmaker

Giddey can replace void left by Ball

Facing a possibly transformative offseason, the Bulls have pulled the trigger on a deal to get younger and address an area of need on their current roster. With point guard Lonzo Ball's health still very much up in the air after missing the last two seasons, Chicago has put their hands on a promising young ball-handler in Giddey.

Standing at 6-foot-8, the Australian has the ideal body for the modern guard, paired with elite court vision and a smooth finishing touch around the rim. His drawbacks, however, are significant, and include poor three-point shooting and a continued inability to guard on the perimeter.

Josh Giddey - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 119.6 113.7 DRTG 111.5 107.7 NRTG 8.2 6.0

As the regular season bled into the playoffs, Giddey saw less and less playing time, as it became clear to Daigneault and his staff that the young guard was too much of a defensive liability to trust in decisive moments.

The Bulls will hope to develop Giddey's focus and determination on the defensive end, as his playmaking ability is sure to pay dividends on the offensive side of the ball. Giddey averaged 42.1 passes per contest in 2023-24, dishing 4.8 assists a game and creating 12.3 assist points per game as the Thunder's second ball-handler, behind MVP-candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander .