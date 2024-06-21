Highlights The Thunder's trade for Alex Caruso adds championship defense and veteran experience.

Caruso provides flexibility for the Thunder with lower contract costs.

The Bulls acquiring Josh Giddey adds playmaking and youth to the roster amid salary cap challenges.

The Chicago Bulls have agreed to trade Alex Caruso to Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Josh Giddey, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The one-for-one exchange will see the 30-year-old guard, long coveted by Oklahoma’s Sam Presti, pair up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt for the Thunder. Giddey, meanwhile, will team up with Coby White in Chicago. Here’s how both will help either team.

Thunder Add Defense, Veteran Experience with Caruso

Alex Caruso adds championship defense and experience to an Oklahoma City Thunder team that was shell-shocked in the second round by a vastly more experienced Dallas Mavericks squad. Signed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent by the L.A. Lakers in 2017, Caruso quickly proved himself invaluable during LeBron James-era. The pestering 6-foot-5 guard won a championship with the Lakers during the 2020 season. He started the clinching game in the NBA Bubble in Orlando.

Caruso’s greatest strength for Los Angeles and Chicago was his ability to stay off-the-ball and focus on locking down opposing guards and wings. However, he has proven that, when the ball does come into his hands, he can still make a timely play, great pass or shoot from three with efficiency.

This will provide Gilgeous-Alexander, Jaylen Williams and Chet Holmgren with the perfect outlet in case opposing defenses adjust to the ball in their hands.

Alex Caruso - Bulls Stats Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 MP 28.0 23.5 28.7 PTS 7.4 5.6 10.1 3PT% 33.3 36.4 40.8 AST 6.4 6.2 3.8 STL 1.7 1.5 1.7 DBPM 2.3 3.3 2.3

Statistics Courtesy of Basketball-Reference

With the expensive and often injured Gordon Hayward leaving in free agency, this is the perfect way for the Thunder to shed contracts for cheaper alternatives. Caruso is under contract on a non-taxpayer mid-level exception for $9.9 million next season before he enters unrestricted free agency with an $18.8 million cap hold. His low price will give the Thunder plenty of flexibility for when free agency begins for Williams and Holmgren.

Bulls Add Playmaking, Youth with Giddey

The 21-year-old touted with “all-star potential” will fit right in with the Bulls’ brewing youth movement. The Australian guard has not had the chance to put all together with Oklahoma City as the team accelerated to the number one seed behind the MVP efforts of Gilgeous-Alexander. While an excellent playmaker, Giddey has struggled to find his shot in a league increasingly defined by shooting.

In Chicago, Giddey will most likely replace Lonzo Ball in the rotation and help the Bulls operate a three-guard rotation. At 6-foot-8, the former sixth overall pick is even larger than White and Ayo Dosunmu (both 6-foot-5) and will provide plenty of length for the guard corps. While not an exceptional defensive player, he has his moments and can make up for any deficiencies by running the pick and roll with Nikola Vucevic .

Josh Giddey - Thunder Stats Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 MP 31.5 31.1 25.1 PTS 12.5 16.6 12.3 3PT% 26.3 32.5 33.7 REB 7.8 7.9 6.4 AST 6.4 6.2 4.8 TOV 3.2 2.8 2.1

Statistics Courtesy of Basketball-Reference

The one-for-one exchange does not change Chicago’s salary cap outlook, however. Giddey is owed $8.3 million next season before entering restricted free agency in 2025 with a $25.1 million cap hold. The Bulls are currently still $90 million over the salary cap due to holds for DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams . Chicago’s Marc Eversley will have to make tough decisions or work out sign-and-trades to recoup lost value.

Bulls Face Tough Summer

The 35-year-old DeRozan is set to walk into unrestricted free agency and is eligible for a three-year $130 million contract, according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. Patrick Williams, meanwhile, turned down a four-year, $64 million extension with the Bulls, according to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, and will enter restricted free agency with plenty of suitors despite being previously linked with the Thunder. Furthermore, disgruntled guard Zach LaVine remains under contract for two more years and looks to remain with the team after past trade rumours to Los Angeles fell through.

The Bulls owe a future top-10 protected first round pick through 2028 to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the deal that brought DeRozan to Chicago. The Bulls are also owed a lottery-protected first round pick from Portland through 2028. The 2025 NBA Draft is touted with high-level prospects such as Cooper Flagg and Ace Bailey already turning heads. Chicago's move to add youth suggests they want to join the action to potentially secure a franchise cornerstone.