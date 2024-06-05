Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder exceeded expectations with the best record in the Western Conference this season.

Despite a quick playoff exit, the team's progress was praised and seen as a success.

Rumors suggest the Thunder have interest in a potential sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls for Patrick Williams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder exceeded all expectations this season. Most would have figured that the Thunder were due to ascend the NBA ranks, but not to the extent they did.

They jumped from a team that was getting bounced in the 2023 Play-In Tournament to the best record in the Western Conference. Once the NBA Playoffs rolled around, they made quick work of the New Orleans Pelicans, sweeping them out of the postseason tournament.

When it came to the second round, that's when the fairy tail came to an end. The team was eliminated in six games by Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks. Despite that, one would be hard-pressed to find many upset with the Thunder's season.

They were playing with house money this year and were the youngest team in the playoffs. The leaps taken were astronomical for this organization. However, complacency leads to mediocrity.

The Thunder had several key issues exposed in their series against the Mavericks. Considering the treasure chest of assets that Thunder General Manager Sam Presti has, they'd be wise to be aggressive this summer.

In line with that thought process, The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry reports that the team is interested in Bulls forward Patrick Williams.

"If the Bulls have seen enough of the Williams experiment, one team that has great interest, a league source said, is Oklahoma City. The Thunder need more size, and they have an army of draft picks that can sweeten the pot for the Bulls if a sign-and-trade emerges in July." - Darnell Mayberry

Williams is set to his restricted free agency this offseason after the expiration of his last season on his rookie contract. A sign-and-trade would likely be the maneuver that could bring him to Oklahoma City.

Swapping Young Players

Thunder could use one of their own young talents to acquire Williams

Sam Presti is likely the envy of most of the league, with the enormous amount of draft capital at his disposal following years of smart asset management, tanking, and taking on bad contracts. Oh, and, of course, the lopsided deal that sent Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Thunder helped too.

The Thunder are now poised to take a crack at acquiring almost anyone they would like to, within reason. Williams could offer a good role player for Oklahoma City moving forward.

Patrick Williams Stats: 23-24 Season Category Stats PPG 10.0 RPG 3.9 FG% 44.3 3P% 39.9

An interesting avenue that could be explored here is the Thunder using Josh Giddey as a trade chip to get this deal done. Giddey and the Thunder look likely to part ways in the near future after they phased him out more and more in the rotation during this year's playoffs.

Williams could offer a great option for spacing and defense for a Thunder team in title contention for the foreseeable future. Giddey would get an opportunity to have more on-ball responsibilities with the Chicago Bulls. The swap could give both young players a chance at greener pastures than their current situations.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.