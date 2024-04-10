Highlights Chet Holmgren realized the Thunder had the potential to be special very early on during his rookie season.

Youth hasn't held back the Thunder as they have dominated the NBA this season.

Cap flexibility and a stockpile of draft capital open up the possibility for OKC to reach even greater heights.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have shocked the NBA world and propelled themselves to one of the best teams in the association. Despite maintaining the second-youngest roster in the league behind just the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder has dominated the competition and are positioned to be legitimate title contenders as the NBA Playoffs approach.

Although it took some time before the basketball world understood what Oklahoma City is capable of, rookie phenom, Chet Holmgren, detailed when he realized that the Thunder could be special.

Holmgren joined The Athletic's Shams Charania in a sit-down interview that involved a discussion ranging from multiple different topics throughout his first year in the league. The Gonzaga product has had an instant impact on this youthful Thunder team and accredits one pivotal moment that assured him that this team was poised for great things.

"It really started for me last year. I could see that we were gonna have something really special going on... Once we got into training camp, you can see everything start to come together." - Chet Holmgren

The Thunder finished the 2022-23 season with a 40-42 record, making the Play-In Tournament but unfortunately lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup to secure the eighth seed. Many basketball experts projected that Oklahoma City would make a jump into the top-eight in the West, but catapulting into competing for the first seed was unheard of.

Holmgren remained adamant that the Thunder's success stems from a mindset that was developed by the entire team before the start of the season.

If you don’t come into training camp on day one with the mindset of doing everything toward winning a championship, you don’t end up in the Thunder organization.” - Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City has positioned itself as a threat in the NBA for many years by pulling off the perfect rebuild. They have a bonafide superstar and MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way. Jalen Williams has emerged as one of the most underrated players in the league and potentially a future perennial All-Star, and Holmgren has displayed that he is one of the best defensive players in the association in just his first season.

What the Thunder have been able to accomplish this year is nothing short of spectacular.

Thunder Have Imposed Their Will on NBA

Youth hasn't prevented this team from unleashing their dominance

Oklahoma City hasn't reached their full potential as a team but has already bared its fangs and dominated the competition impressively.

Oklahoma City Thunder 2023-24 Team Stats Category Stats Rank PTS DIFF +6.8 3 OFF RATING 119.9 4 eFG% 57.6 3

The Thunder have gone through the biggest slump of the season over the last two weeks with a 4-4 record, in due part to Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams missing time due to injury. However, the Thunder play a style of basketball that doesn't reflect their age. They are one of the best offensive teams in the NBA and although their talent is great, credit has to be given to Coach of the Year candidate, Mark Daigneault, for maximizing his talent.

Young teams are usually prone to disturbances within the team and lack of structure from the top down, but that isn't the case with the Thunder. Although the Thunder has had to adjust with their two best players in the lineup for a good portion of their last 10 games, Daigneault has used this as an opportunity to prepare his guys for the postseason, as Clemente Almanza of Thunder Wire detailed.

“Some of the approach is because of the playoffs. It’s always fascinating to me when you get in a series with one team, you’re playing up to 7 times. The series, the way it unfolds, forces you to adjust and sometimes it forces teams to adjust to things they’ve never done before. It’s always been curious to me. It’s like I don’t want to be in a situation where we’re adjusting to a thing we’ve never done in the highest stakes environment. We like to know what that looks like. We try to be pretty aggressive and proactive because of the playoffs.” - Mark Daigneault

The Thunder may not be the favorites to win the NBA championship this season, but they have one of if not the brightest futures of any team in the league. Not only do they have a tremendous young core, but the front office has hoarded a boatload of draft capital.

Oklahoma City has 37 draft picks, including 15 first-round picks across the next seven drafts. It is impossible to cash in all of their assets through the draft, since there simply would be too many mouths to feed. However, they can pose the possibility of becoming even more special if the draft picks are used to acquire a star to pair alongside their stellar young core.