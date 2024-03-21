Highlights Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren made history with a rare stat line of 35-14-3-2-1, which hadn't been seen from a rookie since Shaquille O'Neal.

It isn't uncommon to see a highly-touted rookie post a monster performance. With their limitless potential and the high ceiling many possess, the attention-grabbing stat lines are bound to come for some players.

But what Oklahoma City big man Chet Holmgren did on Wednesday night in a 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz felt a bit different. Holmgren, who has made a strong case for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, posted a stat line that hasn't been achieved by any rookie since Shaquille O'Neal in the 1992-93 season.

Holmgren's Performance Was Unlike Any Rookie

Young Thunder star puts up a 35-14-3-2-1 stat line in 31 minutes of action

Holmgren's rookie year has been quite an astounding one, seeing him compete with rookie and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama for the Rookie of the Year award. Holmgren has played a pivotal role on a thriving Thunder team who currently holds the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Wednesday night was another example of his high-level impact, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist on 12-of-18 shooting from the field and a strong 10-of-12 from the free-throw line for his 21st double-double of the season. He also was astounding on the defensive end of the floor, tallying three blocks and two steals.

This performance allowed Holmgren to become the first rookie in NBA history to achieve those numbers in a game since Shaquille O'Neal, according to StatMuse.

O'Neal was a force to be reckoned with during his rookie campaign and generally throughout his entire career, achieving the numbers Holmgren had in a six-point loss to Philadelphia on Jan. 18, 1993. He wound up with 38 points, 16 rebounds, eight blocks, three assists, and two steals.

Holmgren has been memorable throughout his first year in the league, averaging 17.1 points, eight rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 blocks on 54 percent shooting from the field and 38.9 percent from beyond the arc. Holmgren has scored 15 or more points in six of the team's last 10 games while posting four double-doubles over that stretch.

His offensive versatility as a big man has garnered him reliability and trust within Oklahoma City's system. They see him as a key scoring option alongside star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is having an MVP-caliber season for the Thunder.

With the team outscoring opponents by 8.9 points whenever Holmgren's on the court, there is reason to believe the franchise will find themselves in title contention as long as the duo and its supporting cast continue to grow with one another for the foreseeable future.

Impact of Oklahoma City Thunder's Victory Over Jazz

Thunder maintain the top spot in the Western Conference, fending off Denver in the process

With 14 games left on their schedule, the Thunder remain in possession of the top spot in the Western Conference, fending off the reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets in the process. The Minnesota Timberwolves are still in contention as well despite going through injuries, currently holding the No. 3 seed after going 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Thunder have a 48-20 record, leading the Nuggets by a half-game while also holding a 1.5-game edge on the Timberwolves.

Rolling with three straight wins, including seven of their last 10, Oklahoma City will head on the road for their next matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.