Highlights Chet Holmgren shines in playoffs, impacting games with his all-around skills

Despite occasional struggles, Holmgren showcases value on both ends for Thunder

Holmgren's potential is evident, needing growth in strength and rebounding, but he's a rising star for OKC

If it weren't for Victor Wembanyama, the first year for Chet Holmgren probably would've had more buzz surrounding it. Holmgren's play didn't have quite the same praise from the media and NBA fans, but throughout his first campaign, he produced and made things smoother for the Oklahoma City Thunder as a group.

By and large, Holmgren lived up to, and in some ways, exceeded expectations in his first year in the NBA. He had 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per contest, and appeared in all 82 games, which was particularly notable following his prior year being wiped out because of a foot injury.

Following that impressive first regular season, though, some may have had initial concerns about how Holmgren might fare in the playoffs. A first experience in the NBA Playoffs is not easy, especially for a first-year player.

That said, while he'll have to continue to show it, Holmgren's been more than up to the task in the playoffs, and it's evident he's going to be difficult to handle for years to come.

Holmgren Has Risen to the Playoff Occasion

The Thunder stretch big looks to be a handful in the playoffs for years to come

The Thunder have a plethora of weapons and young talent, highlighted by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, but one of the takeaways from their postseason run so far, and for the season altogether, has been how much of a difference-maker Holmgren is.

Holmgren has posted splits of 15.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per contest in the playoffs to this point, in what's been 32.8 minutes per game.

Although his three-point shooting hasn't popped a bunch yet in the playoffs, his shooting reputation will always positively affect the spacing and open up others. Holmgren has typically made good decisions countering closeouts and sometimes after paint touches. His touch, fluidity, and ball handling have all shown in this postseason for Oklahoma City, and even if his threes aren't going, he still makes good basketball plays, even on the playoff stage.

There have been some mishaps here and there, and the perimeter shooting hasn't necessarily gotten going a bunch yet, as evidenced by some of Holmgren's playoff splits in said areas. But, his two-way impact has been there for the Thunder, as it was in the regular season.

Holmgren's Playoff Splits Category Stat PPG 15.2 RPG 8.0 APG 2.7 BLK/G 2.7 TOTAL PLUS/MINUS +76

In the Thunder's first-round series win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Holmgren had difficulties hitting from three-point range, and he had trouble against the burly Jonas Valanciunas on the defensive interior on-ball and on the glass.

Valanciunas is tough for plenty of NBA bigs to deal with on the defensive interior and on the glass, though, and from a team defensive perspective, Holmgren's shot-altering and shot-blocking have still been very impactful in the playoffs for OKC.

As was aforementioned, whether his threes are going in or not, his presence is always significant for a dynamic Thunder group at both ends, and he continually gives them energy. That was demonstrated in Oklahoma City's Game 1 win over the Dallas Mavericks to open their second-round series earlier this week as well, too. In that game, Holmgren had 19 points on eight-of-16 shooting (two-of-three from three), to go with seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals, and he was a plus-18 in OKC's convincing win.

Just as Holmgren often was in the first round versus New Orleans, he was disruptive on defense, and his offensive skill set, touch and spatial awareness were on display. Even against playoff intensity, Holmgren usually appeared poised, and his two-way play was big for OKC.

Now, Holmgren did not have nearly the same offensive game in Game 2. He went just four-of-12 from the field then, and one-of-six from three-point range, and had four turnovers in that loss to Dallas. Luka Dončić and Dallas were much sharper in Game 2 as a whole, leading to a bounce-back W.

However, as was previously alluded to, with his multifaceted skill set, overall shooting touch, both off-ball and as a shot creator against bigs, and with his passing feel and handle at 7-foot-1, going forward, Holmgren is going to be difficult to deal with for opponents. And though there have been off nights and defensively, he has some room to develop, Holmgren's playoff play has been solid, and he's factored into winning far more often than not for the Thunder so far in the postseason.

There are still areas where he'll have to improve with the playoffs in mind, such as in getting functionally stronger to take on more physical players, and for rebounding. But, Holmgren's first playoff experience is going really well, and his team should be pleased thus far.

In years ahead, he's only going to get better and better, and clearly, the kid is an elite competitor. He's just getting started on the big stage, just like his Thunder squad.