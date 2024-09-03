Key Takeaways Holmgren's impact on the Thunder's offense and defense was crucial last season.

OKC's acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein may lead to massive success for Holmgren in 2024-25.

Oklahoma City has a good chance to win the West this season and Holmgren will play a major role.

After seeing them fall short in the playoffs, some fans have lost sight of how unprecedented the Oklahoma City Thunder ’s run really was last season.

The team saw improvements across the board, winning 17 more games than the previous season and finishing first in the Western Conference.

A large part of their success could be credited to the return of young big man Chet Holmgren . The 7-foot-1 center's season flew under the radar, buried beneath teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 's MVP run and Victor Wembanyama 's dominant season and Rookie of the Year award.

But Holmgren shouldn't be underestimated heading into the 2024-25 campaign.

Chet Holmgren, Homegrown Hero

How the young superstar became the engine for the Thunder

After missing the entirety of his rookie season, questions surrounded the lanky center's ability to live up to the expectations that come with being the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

However, with all his weaknesses and health concerns came a level of upside that could not be ignored.

The mobility that Holmgren possesses at his size is outstanding. Coupled with his uncanny ability to block and contest shots around the rim, he has all the tools to become a quality big in the NBA.

With all that being said, nobody expected him to come into his own so quickly.

Chet Holmgren 2023-24 Season Stats PTS REB AST BLK FG% 3P% 16.5 7.9 2.4 2.3 53.0 37.0

Not only was he a tremendous asset for the Thunder, but he was also, in many ways, the driving force behind the team.

Though many would point to Gilgeous-Alexander's shot-creating ability as the main reason for the team’s success, one could argue that adding Holmgren’s elite rim protection, defensive versatility and floor spacing stabilized the defense and enhanced the offense.

In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams took a huge scoring leap in his sophomore season, and that was largely because of Holmgren’s ability to operate at the elbow as a passer, attack closeouts and space the floor with his shooting and finishing.

Though his upside is remarkable, he still lacked the necessary strength to compete with many opposing bigs, ultimately leading to the Thunder’s demise against the Dallas Mavericks .

However, this year may be different.

Holmgren Is Poised for a Big Leap

What type of heights can Holmgren reach this season?

After acquiring Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein this offseason, Holmgren's defensive load will be greatly diminished, allowing him to roam a lot more on defense and make much better use of his length.

Looking specifically at Hartenstein, his impact on Holmgren could be limitless.

His outstanding rebounding and size could allow Holmgren to operate more as a scorer on offense while taking much less of a beating on defense. Because of this, the league should expect Holmgren to take a massive leap this season.

According to FanDuel, the Thunder have the best odds of making the NBA Finals out of the West and the second-best odds for most regular-season wins behind the Boston Celtics .

Odds For Most NBA Regular Season Wins (via FanDuel) Team Odds Boston Celtics +155 Oklahoma City Thunder +500 New York Knicks +800 Philadelphia 76ers +850 Minnesota Timberwolves +1000 Denver Nuggets +1300

Because the reigning champs will be without their starting center, Kristaps Porzingis , for part of the season, the Thunder may very well have the best record in the league next year.

Not only could they have the best record, but they could also have the best defense, truly laying the groundwork for an All-Star appearance from Holmgren.

As far as NBA awards go, he should be a lock to make an All-Defensive team as long as the Thunder maintain their defensive pedigree. If they do, he would likely be the one rewarded for it.

But when it comes to Defensive Player of the Year, his route to victory may be a little tricky.

Due to voter fatigue, it may be unlikely that last year’s winner, Rudy Gobert , is in the conversation. Because teams like the L.A. Lakers and Miami Heat may struggle out of the gate, players like Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo may not be in the conversation either.

That leaves only two true contenders for the award: Holmgren and his rival, Victor Wembanyama .

Because Wembanyama is capable of doing things defensively that no one has ever seen, Holmgren may fall short in that arena, but he could have Wembanyama’s number elsewhere.

If the Thunder have the regular season success that many expect them to, he should be a real contender for a spot on an All-NBA team.

Though the format of the teams have changed, many voters are still in the habit of voting by position, and Holmgren has as good a chance as anybody at being the third-best center in the league this season behind Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid .

The sky is the limit for Holmgren and the Thunder, but it is up to them to take the necessary strides toward accomplishing their ultimate goal, a goal much more significant than these awards: an NBA championship.