Highlights Thunder lead the Western Conference with a 40-17 record, tied with Minnesota.

Chet Holmgren is the first NBA rookie with 100 3-pointers and 100 blocks in a season.

The Rockets suffer a setback, 4.5 games out of playoff contention, and need a win streak to revive hopes.

Leveraging a high-octane offensive showcase, the Oklahoma City Thunder, led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's commanding 36 points and Chet Holmgren's impressive 29-point contribution, secured a decisive 123-110 victory against the Houston Rockets.

This win not only marked the Thunder's fifth consecutive triumph but also propelled them to the top of the Western Conference standings, sharing the lead with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander's performance, characterized by his scoring ability, was pivotal in Oklahoma City's success, marking yet another game where he surpassed the 30-point threshold, his 42nd of the season.

The Thunder's resilience was on full display as they overturned a 16-point second-quarter deficit. Coach Mark Daigneault praised the team's blend of poise and urgency, which was crucial in preventing the Rockets from extending their lead further.

The game's turning point came in the final quarter, with the Thunder amplifying their lead through composed plays and sharpshooting, including vital three-pointers from Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander, which widened the gap to 118-104, sealing the game's fate with minutes to spare.

The Rockets, despite their spirited start and a notable home record of 20-9, could not maintain their momentum, contrasting their less stellar 5-22 record on the road. Contributions from Fred VanVleet and Jabari Smith Jr., who each added 20 points, and Alperen Sengun's double-double, were highlights for Houston.

However, Oklahoma City's defensive adjustments and offensive rallies, particularly in the second half, underscored the Thunder's depth and ability to execute under pressure, setting the stage for a highly anticipated rematch in Oklahoma City.

Chet Holmgren Makes History

First rookie to record 100 3-pointers and 100 blocks in a season

Holmgren significantly contributed to the Thunder's victory over the Rockets with a remarkable sequence of plays in the fourth quarter that helped the Thunder achieve their first lead since the first quarter.

To kick off the final period, Holmgren was everywhere, starting with scoring off an alley-oop, then almost immediately after, he made his presence felt on the defensive end with a block, shutting down the Rockets' attempt to score. Not settling there, Holmgren extended his influence beyond the paint by knocking down a three-pointer to extend the lead to nine.

Later in the fourth quarter, he achieved a monumental milestone by hitting a three-pointer with just over two minutes remaining, effectively dashing the Rockets' comeback hopes. This shot marked Holmgren's 100th three-pointer of the season, making him the first rookie in NBA history to record 100 three-pointers and 100 blocks in a single season, and impressively doing so in only 57 games.

Youngest players with 100 blocks and 100 3s in a season Player Age Karl Anthony Towns 21 Kristaps Porzingis 21 Chet Holmgren 21 Dirk Nowitzki 22

Holmgren served as a catalyst for the Thunder, underpinning his team's victory with a comprehensive and impactful performance. Recording 29 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and 3threeblocks on an efficient 11-16 shooting from the field, Holmgren's all-around game was on full display. After the game, Holmgren had this to say about continuing to improve despite recent success.

"[I] continue to want more... whether it's more knowledge, or more ability, whatever it is. I just continue to want more, I can always do better and do more for this team."

OKC Thunder are now tied for the best record in the West

Tied with Minnesota, both teams sit at 40-17

The game had significant implications for both teams, marking a pivotal moment in their respective seasons. For the Thunder, this win was not just another notch on their belt but their 40th victory of the season, elevating them to a tie with the Minnesota for the best record in the Western Conference at 40-17.

This achievement underscores the team's impressive performance throughout the season, positioning them as a formidable contender in the playoff race. Additionally, the victory extended their winning streak to five games, showcasing their momentum as they head into their second nationally televised game of the year against the Rockets on TNT this Tuesday.

Gilegeous-Alexander, an MVP frontrunner, had this to say after the game regarding the critics saying the Thunder are too young and inexperienced to make a playoff run.

"I think we are a really mature group for our age, we have guys who want to win and play the right way and have had success in doing so."

On the other side, the loss for the Rockets represents a significant setback in their aspirations for postseason play. Now sitting 4.5 games back from the 10th-seed Golden State Warriors, their chances of emerging from the fringes of Play-In tournament contention have been notably diminished.

This outcome highlights the urgency and the narrowing window for the Rockets to mount a significant win streak to keep their playoff hopes alive. As the season progresses, each game's outcome becomes increasingly critical in shaping the playoff landscape, with this game serving as a stark reminder of the high stakes involved.