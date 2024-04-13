Highlights The Thunder reclaimed top spot in the Western Conference after the Nuggets' loss on Friday.

Despite being the second-youngest team in the NBA, the Thunder have performed way beyond their age would dictate.

The young Thunder squad have defied expectations with stellar performances.

The Oklahoma City Thunder took care of business against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 125-107 victory on Friday. The Bucks were without their superstar duo, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, but the Thunder didn't take their competition lightly, winning convincingly.

However, following the win, the Denver Nuggets suffered an improbable loss to the San Antonio Spurs, pushing Oklahoma City back to the top seed in the Western Conference.

Following the Nuggets' loss, the top-three teams are tied record-wise at 56-25, with the Thunder owning the tie-breaker against both teams. Head coach Mark Daigneault was asked about his team getting hold of the top spot once again, but remained focused on the task at hand.

"I don't have much of a reaction, but we have to run to the finish line."

This would be an extraordinary accomplishment for this young Thunder team. Oklahoma City was a Play-In team last season and fell short of making the playoffs. The jump from outside the playoffs to a top team in the West would be a historic feat, considering the only major roster addition was a healthy Chet Holmgren.

However, Daigneault's philosophy has been adopted by every member of this team, which has allowed them to flourish in the way they have.

"We have one more game left and that's what we're going to focus on. We have practice tomorrow, we're going to focus on getting better tomorrow. Working on what we got to work on and everything else is out of our control. We're going to focus on what we can control." – Chet Holmgren

The Thunder are the second-youngest team in the NBA behind the San Antonio Spurs, who have a record of 21-60. The performance has been impressive, but arguably the more glaring trait that this team displays is their demeanor toward winning. They are far beyond their years in terms of their wisdom and understanding of the game, which has allowed them to defy the odds.

Thunder Have Defied The Odds This Season

Oklahoma City has discovered a recipe for success and hasn't looked back

Oklahoma City has proven that they are not just a young team that is on a hot streak, but they are one of the best teams in the NBA. The narrative surrounding this group is that the lack of experience and age will be their downfall in the postseason. However, the numbers suggest otherwise.

Oklahoma City Thunder 2023-24 Team Season Stats Category Stats Rank OFF RATING 119.8 3 DEF RATING 112.5 4 PTS DIFF +7.4 3

The Thunder are composed of a top-five offense and defense, which is a perfect recipe for a legit championship contender. They are led by an MVP candidate in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a rookie sensation in Holmgren. The former Gonzaga Bulldog has silenced haters not just with his counting stats in his first NBA season, but also his durability following missing the entirety of last season due to a foot injury. Holmgren is set to play all 82 games this season, a commendable feat that not many players can do.

Sophomore star, Jalen Williams has been sensational as the second-best player for the Thunder while captivating the hearts of the fan base. Reminiscent of the Thunder teams of the early 2010s, this group has provided a newfound excitement for basketball in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks at home on Sunday for a chance to secure the top seed in the West and home-court advantage until the NBA Finals if they were to make it that far. It would be a thrilling way to cap off an outstanding regular season.