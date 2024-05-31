Highlights Gordon Hayward's stint with the Thunder didn't go as planned, leading to limited playing time and a disappointing season.

Seven years ago, Gordon Hayward had just turned in the best season of his young career. Hayward averaged a career-high 21.9 points. He converted nearly 40 percent of his 3-point attempts and shot a career-high from the free-throw line.

At 27 years old, Hayward — the face of the Utah Jazz — earned his first All-Star nod and led his team past the Lob City L.A. Clippers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs .

Fast-forward to today, Hayward is the oldest player on the NBA’s youngest team. Not only is he not anything near his former self. He spent the regular season often sitting at the end of the bench.

According to the team vice president and general manager, acquiring Hayward in 2023-24 was a decision to learn from.

Gordon Hayward's Response to The Season

It turned out different from expected for the former All-Star

Following the trades of franchise icon Russell Westbrook and star forward Paul George , the Oklahoma City Thunder have stepped out of playoff contention into full title contender status in record time. While many teams get stuck in rebuild status, GM Sam Presti used a master blueprint to kickstart a new era in OKC. Now, the franchise is poised for a bright future.

Amid a successful season, there was a small fork in the road. The team acquired Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets at the trade deadline. While most understood Hayward wasn't an addition that would add star power, the former All-Star was expected to fill a leadership role. Instead, Hayward's role never quite materialized as he was limited to just three starts.

In the end, Hayward didn’t appreciate his role in Oklahoma City. After the season ended at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks , Hayward didn’t hold back his feelings.

“Obviously disappointing with how it all worked out. This is not what I thought it would be. Certainly frustrating. But it is what it is...I feel like as a player I have a lot to offer. I just wasn’t given much of an opportunity to do that, and I thought I was going to get that opportunity.”

At 34 years old, Hayward has battled through a lot. It’s often difficult for an ex-star player to think of himself as anything other than a star, even if his production doesn’t reflect it.

Sam Presti Echos Hayward's Thoughts

In the end, even Presti couldn't hide the fact

Presti acknowledged on Tuesday that Gordon Hayward's half-season with the team didn't go as planned.

"I missed on that,. That's on me. But I'm learning. Trying to learn this team ... Just trying to be a great observer of this team as it's going through its paces ... I don't think I read that one perfect."

Following a near-two-month layoff because of a calf strain, Hayward debuted for the Thunder on Feb. 22. OKC won by 22 points over the Clippers. However, Hayward finished scoreless in just over 13 minutes, collecting only four rebounds and taking just two shots. He went on to average a mere 5.3 points per game and was seldom used in the playoffs, finishing without a point in seven appearances.

After a highly successful season for the Thunder’s young core, OKC looks to ride momentum into next season. Hayward will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. After his remarks, it appears he’ll be weighing which direction he wants to take in his career next.