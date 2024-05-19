Highlights Hayward's underwhelming stint with Thunder calls into question his return for next season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season come to an end on Saturday night with a 117–116 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. It was a disappointing finale for the top-seeded Thunder, who led the Mavericks by as many as 17 points before falling in their elimination game.

As players took part in their exit interviews on Sunday, it was immediately time to start looking forward to the 2024-25 season. The Thunder have one of the youngest cores of talent in the NBA, and will hope to build around the duo of MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and ROY candidate Chet Holmgren heading into next year.

One player who might not be back with the Thunder is forward Gordon Hayward, who was acquired by Oklahoma City at the trade deadline, but never found a comfortable role in the team's rotation. Speaking with reporters on Sunday, Hayward expressed frustration with how his time in Oklahoma City played out.

"Disappointing with how it all kind of worked out. It's not what I thought it would be. Certainly frustrating," Hayward said. “I feel like, as a player, I have a lot to offer. Just wasn’t really given much of an opportunity to do that. I thought I was going to get that opportunity.”

Hayward also addressed criticism that he was not aggressive enough in the minutes he did receive with the Thunder.

"I think with the minutes that I was given, and like I said, the role that I was in, I think there might have been some possessions where I probably could have been more aggressive," Hayward said. "But it's hard when you just get in the game, and it's not like you're given an open shot, you're asked to — I've never really been the type of player to kind of just go 1-on-1 first time I get it, take a tough contested shot."

Given How His Short Stint With the Thunder Played Out, It Doesn't Feel Like Hayward Will Be Back Next Year

Hayward put up career-low numbers across the board while in Oklahoma City.

Hayward's contract expires this summer, and with the Thunder likely looking to retool their supporting cast around Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren, it doesn't seem likely that Hayward will be back for the 2024-25 campaign.

When he was acquired at the deadline, the Thunder hoped they had found a veteran presence who could offer consistent minutes. Instead, Hayward went through one of the worst stretches of his professional career.

Comparing his numbers in the regular season between his 25 games with the Charlotte Hornets and 26 games with the Thunder, the slip in production is clear and dramatic.

Gordon Hayward's Stats by Team Team GP Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Charlotte Hornets 25 31.9 14.5 4.7 4.6 Oklahoma City Thunder 26 17.2 5.3 2.5 1.6

When the playoffs rolled around, Hayward found his role diminished even further. In the team's Western Conference semifinal series against the Mavericks, Hayward contributed just 15 total minutes across the six games of the series, and failed to score a single point.

Despite his fall-off to conclude the year, Hayward still believes he's ready to contribute to an NBA franchise. Given his history of efficiency outside the past few months, there's little doubt that a team will bring him aboard for the upcoming season.

Just where that opportunity may come is a question that will be answered over the coming months.