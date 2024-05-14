Highlights Giddey's playoff minutes have significantly dropped from the first round to the second against Dallas.

The young Oklahoma City Thunder showed their poise with a big-time come-from-behind win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 to tie their best-of-seven second-round series at two games apiece and regain homecourt advantage. The Thunder used a massive 28-16 run to end the game, including a 9-0 burst within a two-minute stretch in the fourth quarter, to take the win.

Oklahoma City's victory was certainly impressive, considering most of the guys on this team are essentially playoff babies. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has only had a handful of playoff games under his belt prior to this postseason run. Meanwhile, his two co-stars, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren just made their playoff debuts.

But amid the Thunder's success in the postseason sofar, one player has been lost in the shuffle, especially in this series against the Mavericks, and that is third-year guard Josh Giddey. The Australian has seen his role and his playing time dissipate versus Dallas. Let us investigate why Giddey's minutes have fallen off during Oklahoma City's playoff run.

Giddey's Minutes Have Dropped In The Second Round

Giddey is averaging 13.3 minutes versus Dallas

Josh Giddey continues to hold down a starting spot for the Thunder in the postseason. He has started in every playoff game for the Thunder so far. But his minutes have fallen off as the playoffs have gone deeper.

Giddey still played a sizable role during Oklahoma City's first-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans. In their four-game sweep of New Orleans, the Aussie still saw 26.5 minutes per game, and averaged 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He had two terrific shooting games in that series, where he made four three-pointers each during Games 3 and 4.

Josh Giddey Stats 2024 Playoffs Category 1st Round vs. New Orleans Pelicans 2nd Round vs. Dallas Mavericks MPG 26.5 13.3 PPG 12.5 6.0 RPG 5.0 2.3 APG 3.3 1.3 FG% 47.4% 38.5% 3P% 50.0% 18.2%

However, that hasn't been the case in the Western Conference Semi-finals against the Mavericks. He is averaging just 13 minutes per game through four games in the second round.

Giddey saw 17 minutes in Game 1 and produced just two points on 1-of-4 shooting during Oklahoma City's dominant win in the series opener. He saw less than 11 minutes of action in Game 2 and tallied eight points, then played just 13 minutes in Game 3 and had nine points. In the recently concluded Game 4, he saw just 12 minutes and finished with five points on 2-of-8 shooting.

Why Giddey's Minutes Have Fallen

Mavericks have exposed Giddey

The knock on Giddey for his career has been his three-point shooting. Though he had a terrific three-point shooting series versus New Orleans, where he connected on 50 percent of his triples, Dallas has been more than happy to just sag off of Giddey and let the career 31.0 percent three-point shooter fire away from beyond the arc. Through four games, Giddey has connected on just two of his 11 attempts (18.2 percent) from long distance.

His inability to shoot has made him ineffective on the offensive end of the floor for the Thunder. Giddey plays best with the ball in his hands and, during the regular season, he was able to affect the game as a secondary playmaker behind Gilgeous-Alexander.

However, putting the ball in Giddey's hands means that they are taking it away from SGA. For OKC, they are certainly better with the MVP runner-up running the show. That leaves Giddey in the dust since he can't be a 3-and-D guy because he isn't a great outside shooter. The Mavericks are more than happy to leave him alone from out there and let him shoot as much as he wants.

This development has forced the hand of head coach Mark Daigneault to cut Giddey's minutes in favor of some of Oklahoma City's much better snipers off the bench.

Where Have Giddey's Minutes Gone?

OKC head coach has spread the wealth off the bench

Giddey averaged 25.1 minutes in 80 games during the regular season. He is averaging just over 13 minutes in the second round against Dallas. With Giddey playing significantly less, where have those minutes gone?

Well, looking at the minutes spread on the Thunder, no one has really seen a significant uptick in playing time in the series. Instead, OKC head coach Mark Daigneault has spread the wealth among rookie Cason Wallace, sharpshooter Isaiah Joe, and 3-and-D wing Aaron Wiggins.

Thunder Role Players vs. Mavericks Category Isaiah Joe Aaron Wiggins Cason Wallace MPG 17.1 19.6 19.2 PPG 6.5 9.3 5.5 FG% 52.6% 48.1% 53.6% 3P% 46.2% 30.3% 50.0%

All three have averaged more minutes than Giddey and have all had their moments throughout the series.

Wiggins was especially huge in Game 1, where he scored 16 points and made 5-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three in 23 minutes off the bench. Joe also went 5-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from three during their loss in Game 3, where the Thunder gave the Mavericks a terrific fight on the road. Last but not least, Wallace has provided terrific energy and defense, especially on Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving throughout the series.

Their emergence and fit alongside the rest of OKC's starting five, consisting of SGA, Holmgren, Williams, and Lu Dort have contributed to Giddey's declining role on the team. They are all much better options, especially from beyond the arc. Likewise, they are all able to provide more defensive intensity and versatility on the floor for the Thunder.

It will be interesting to see whether this development on Giddey's dwindling role in the playoffs will have an effect on his future in Oklahoma City. Regardless of how this series and the rest of their playoff run turns out, the Thunder will likely re-visit and examine whether Giddey is still a part of this team's long-term plans.