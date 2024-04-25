Highlights The Thunder's young core dominated, setting a record as all points came from players 25 or younger.

The inexperience of the Thunder has not led to regression, with their young trio excelling in the postseason.

OKC's mindset reflects veterans, not getting carried away with the blowout win, focusing on the task ahead.

Despite escaping Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs with a victory, the Oklahoma City Thunder were under the microscope ahead of Game 2 against the New Orleans Pelicans. There was a lot of speculation that their inexperience being detrimental to their playoff hopes holds great weight as the Pelicans, without Zion Williamson, nearly defeated them. The Thunder completely shut down those claims with a massive 124-92 Game 2 statement win over the Pelicans and made history in the process.

When the Thunder clinched the top seed in the Western Conference, they made history as the youngest one-seed in NBA history with an average age of 23.92. The former record was held by the 2004-05 Phoenix Suns (25.76 years old). Oklahoma City's magical season has carried into the postseason and the records continue to break. In their Game 2 win against the Pelicans, the Thunder became the first team in NBA history to have all of their points in a playoff game come from players 25 or younger.

Young teams aren't supposed to play as well as the Thunder have been this season. A massive blowout win such as this would cause many young teams to get caught up at the moment. However, Oklahoma City has displayed the mindset of veterans the entire season and the tone has been set from the top down. Head coach and Coach of the Year candidate, Mark Daigneault, reiterated the importance of remaining level-headed following their Game 2 victory when speaking with the media.

“I think it’s important for us not to get drunk on the final score... Shooting the ball like that is never guaranteed." - Mark Daigneault

Offensively, the Thunder were outstanding and were reminiscent of the team that ranked in the top three in offensive rating during the regular season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Game 2 Stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans Category Stats FG% 59.0 3P% 48.3 FT% 90.0 AST 25

Oklahoma City finished with the largest margin of victory in the postseason thus far and shot the lights out from the field. However, considering the downward trend of scoring in the playoffs, Daigneault's comments are a great way to keep his team focused on the task at hand.

The mainstream basketball population didn't get the chance to be immersed in the talent and skill set that has been brewing in Oklahoma City due to just 13 of their games being nationally televised. The populace is finally witnessing on the biggest stage how great this team is, and their young core is performing at the highest level.

Thunder Young Core Dominating in The Postseason

There hasn't been regression for the inexperienced Thunder

The physicality in the playoffs could cause young players to fold under pressure or underperform to their abilities. Although this has happened many times throughout NBA history, the Thunder's young core has elevated their play on basketball's biggest stage.

Thunder Trio Playoff Stats vs. New Orleans Pelicans Category Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Chet Holmgren Jalen Williams PTS 30.5 20.5 20.0 REB 4.5 9.0 6.0 AST 4.5 1.5 5.5 FG% 55.8 55.6 51.4 NET RATING +23 +33 +38

In their first taste of the postseason playing together, the Thunder's young trio dominated against the Pelicans. Chet Holmgren, fresh off a stellar rookie season, looked even better in his first two playoff games. His 26 points and seven rebounds he posted in Game 2 cemented him as the first Thunder rookie with a 25/5 playoff game. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his All-NBA level play with 33 points, five assists and three rebounds. Not to mention Jalen Williams, who had an amazing all-around game,

Gilgeous-Alexander spoke with the media following their Game 2 victory and shared what makes this group so different compared to other teams around the same age.

"We prioritize winning. We try to do that every night, every time we step out on the floor. When you prioritize winning [success] comes with it." - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Thunder continue to prove the doubters wrong time and time again. However, they're aware that the series is far from over and there is still more work to be accomplished. The Pelicans now have the opportunity to play in front of their home crowd in New Orleans. Oklahoma City will look to extend their series lead to 3-0 on Saturday, April 27 at 3:30 PM ET.