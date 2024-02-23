Highlights Thunder's win streak extended to 3 games with a 129-107 victory over the Clippers.

Gilgeous-Alexander outplays Leonard with 31 points, while OKC's starting lineup shines.

Thunder dominate at home, improving to 22-6, while the Clippers have room for improvement ahead of the postseason.

The Oklahoma City Thunder extended their win streak to three games with a huge 129-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander picked up right where he left off before the All-Star break en route to a masterful 31-point performance.

In a battle consisting of two players in the MVP conversation, Kawhi Leonard and Gilgeous-Alexander, it was the former Clipper that tantalized in this star-studded matchup. Along with his high point total, he finished with eight assists, four rebounds and two blocks. Outplaying Leonard, who tallied 20 points on an efficient 9-13 from the field.

Every member of Oklahoma City's starting lineup finished in double figures. Lu Dort had a great offensive showing, finishing with 19 points, while knocking down a trio of three-pointers. Rookie sensation, Chet Holmgren, held down the paint despite the size advantage of the Clippers, recording a double-double of 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Williams took a step back from his consecutive 30-point performances but was still effective with 18 points, six assists and an impressive four blocks.

The first half consisted of well-balanced play from both teams, as the Thunder went into halftime with a 61-59 lead. It was in the second half that Oklahoma City began to dominate, outscoring the Clippers by 20 points. Paul George wasn't able to find a rhythm in his return to his former home, going for 14 points on 38 percent shooting.

The story of this game consists of the bench minutes, which the Thunder dominated. Former Thunder legend, Russell Westbrook struggled mightily, finishing with two points on 1-9 shooting from the field. Although Norman Powell had the second-most points on the team with 19, he had the worst plus/minus with a net rating of -22.

The Thunder continue to cement their home-court advantage

Despite being the third-youngest team in the NBA, the Thunder are imposing their will against the best

Oklahoma City's dominance at home has been otherworldly and reminiscent of the days with Kevin Durant, Westbrook, and James Harden. The Thunder improved to 22-6 at home and now sit behind only the Boston Celtics (26-3 home record) for the best-performing team at home. During this remarkable season, MVP candidate Gilgeous-Alexander added another amazing performance to his historic season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Last 5 Games Categories Stats PPG 30.8 RPG 4.0 APG 6.4 SPG 1.0 FG% 54.6

With Philadelphia 76ers superstar, Joel Embiid, ineligible for the MVP award due to his injury, Gilgeous-Alexander's consistency in his extraordinary play while leading his team to wins, can very well cement himself as the favorite for the award. The Thunder have yet to show any signs of slowing down, and considering they have the seventh-easiest schedule remaining in the NBA, they could easily clinch the top seed in the Western Conference.

The Clippers still have room for improvement

Performances like this aren't a big concern for the time being

The Los Angeles Clippers have been one of the best teams in the NBA since the turn of the calendar year. However, the Western Conference is stacked with amazing teams, resulting in playoff positioning being critical in crafting the ideal path to the NBA Finals.

Homecourt advantage can go a long way, and with yet another lowly performance when playing in Oklahoma City, the odds for the Clippers to win in a series against the Clippers if they were to meet in the postseason could very well be decided due to homecourt advantage.

Clippers Stats in Oklahoma City (2 Games) Categories Stats OPP FG% 57.1 OPP AST 29.5 FG% 46.3

These two games don't encapsulate the ceiling of this team by any means necessary. We've seen from the Miami Heat of last season that experience can be the deciding factor between two teams playing at the same level in a playoff series. If healthy, there aren't many teams in the NBA that can beat the Clippers in a seven-game series. However, the Thunder have displayed that they match up quite well against the Clippers.

Picks Results

What picks hit?

It may have seemed it could go either way at halftime, but the Thunder win secured the money line easily. The stellar three-point shooting of OKC going 17-35 was a pivotal factor in propelling the Thunder, causing this to be a no-sweat bet.

Despite combining for over 240 points in the past two matchups these two teams played, they only combined for 236 points. However, it barely reached the over, resulting in our second pick to hit, thanks to a clutch Cason Wallace dunk with 32.1 seconds remaining. Our picks go perfect to cap off a great night of basketball.