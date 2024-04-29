Highlights Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault named 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year, improving the Thunder's record by 17 games.

Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has been named the 2023-24 NBA Coach of the Year. Daigneault is the second Thunder head coach to win the honor and the first to do it since Scott Brooks was named Coach of the Year during the 2009-10 season.

Last season, Daigneault finished second in the Coach of the Year voting behind Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown, who won the award unanimously.

With Daigneault at the helm, the Thunder ended the regular season with a 57-25 record. This marks a 17-game improvement from last season. Furthermore, the Thunder ended the season as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for the first time since the 2012-13 season when Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were both on the team.

In an official team release, Daigneault spoke about coaching the Thunder, calling it "a privilege."

"Our team's success this season is a testament to the exceptional commitment and competitiveness of our players,” said Daigneault. “They are an uncommon group and coaching them is a privilege. Our coaching staff and every member of our organization has their fingerprints on what we have accomplished. It is humbling to work with them. Finally, I am grateful to Clay Bennett and Sam Presti. Representing the Oklahoma City Thunder is an honor.”

Full NBA Coach of the Year Voting Results

Daigneault won the award by a landslide

According to the Coach of the Year voting results, Daigneault recorded 89 first-place votes, nine second-place votes, and only one third-place vote. In total, this accounted for 473 points. The runner-up was Jamahl Mosley, head coach of the Orlando Magic, who received just 158 total points.

Furthermore, Chris Finch (Minnesota Timberwolves), Joe Mazzulla (Boston Celtics), Tom Thibodeau (New York Knicks), and Erik Spoelstra (Miami Heat) were the only other head coaches who received a first-place vote for the award.

Mark Daigneault's Players Had Campaigned for Him

Jalen Williams and Lu Dort recently said Daigneault should win the NBA Coach of the Year award

The NBA award voters are not the only figures who believe Daigneault deserved to win Coach of the Year. Recently, second-year wing Jalen Williams gave his reasons for why he thought his coach deserved the award.

“He’s coaching the second-youngest team in the NBA to the 1 seed… His biggest trait that serves us really well is being able to relate with us.”

Additionally, Lu Dort, who has been with the team since 2019 and played under former head coach Billy Donovan, also praised Daigneault for what he has done for the team this season.

"You talk about the success a team has and it starts with the coach and coaching staff. So give a lot of credit to them. He's done a great job with us and every player individually at the same time... I feel like [Coach of the Year] should go to him." Dort said following Sunday's practice.

Currently, the Thunder is just one win away from eliminating the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. While winning Coach of the Year is an impressive milestone, Daigneault and his team are likely eyeing a much shinier trophy to bring him to Oklahoma City.