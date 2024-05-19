Highlights P.J. Washington made clutch free throws after a contested foul to end the game.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault challenged the play desperately, hoping to turn the tide.

The challenge failed and the Mavericks defeated the Thunder to advance to the Conference Finals.

The Dallas Mavericks punched their ticket to the Conference Finals in one of the more wild endings to a game the NBA has seen this postseason. They defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder by a close score of 117-116, officially putting an end to their season. The ending, however, did not come without controversy.

With 2.5 seconds remaining in the game, and the Thunder up 116-115, PJ Washington was fouled by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on a three-point attempt. The Thunder would challenge the call, but a replay review revealed that Gilgeous-Alexander’s arm made contact with Washington as he pump-faked and got the shot attempt off.

Washington, therefore, was awarded three free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining. After making the first two to give Dallas the 117-116 lead, Washington intentionally missed the third shot in order to expire the clock, which worked. That triggered confetti to rain down upon the court and crowd at American Airlines Center but sent the young, up-and-coming Thunder home with a whimper.

Act of Desperation

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault revealed he challenged out of desperation

Following the game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault was visibly frustrated with the way events went down. However, he admitted that upon the replay, contact was made, but was desperate to create any chance for his team to make the comeback at that point.

“I don’t have as good of a replay as they do on TV. He got ball, obviously, he got arm as well, I thought he might have gotten the ball first. And just in that situation, even without leaving myself a timeout, any chance we got to take points off the board and reverse that call would have been worth the risk.” –Mark Daigneault

Daigneault revealed that he and the Thunder initially thought that contact was not made, but rather Gilegous-Alexander touched the ball. Upon the video review, however, it was clear that contact was made. Lacking any timeouts, the only thing Daigneault could do was to challenge, and unfortunately for him and the Thunder, it was upheld.

One Final Shot

The Thunder attempted one final desperate shot, which did not make it in

Chet Holmgren put the Thunder up initially with a dunk, which came via an assist from Gilegous-Alexander. It would be Holmgren to catch the rebound after Washington’s missed third free throw, and he passed it to Jalen Williams.

The 2.5 seconds ticked off quicker than he could make a decent shot, however, as Williams lobbed it across the court out of desperation. With that, the Thunder’s season officially came to an end.

The Thunder entered this series with home-court advantage and plenty of rest following their first-round sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans. Meanwhile, the Mavericks came in having finished off the Los Angeles Clippers in six games.

Now, they have finished off the Thunder in the same amount of games. Dallas will await the winner of Game 7 between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves, which will occur on Sunday night.