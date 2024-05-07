Highlights The Thunder are the favorites following a 4-0 sweep, led by MVP contender Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Dallas defeated the Clippers in the first round, but Luka Dončić's sprained knee is a concern.

Betting trends show the Thunder covering the spread and the game likely to go under 218 points.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this week as we move into the second round. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge heading into this matchup and why.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 1 Info When Tues. May 7, 2024 Where Paycom Center Time 9:30 PM EST Location Oklahoma City, OK TV TNT

Thunder vs. Mavericks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

OKC is the favorite heading into Game 1

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished with the best record in the Western Conference. Although they were the youngest team in NBA history to clinch a No. 1 seed, they have quickly shown they are a force to be reckoned with following a 4-0 sweep over the New Orleans Pelicans. In that first-round series, MVP finalist Shai Gilgeous-Alexander compiled averages of 27.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals on shooting splits of .476/.294/.727.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks finally vanquished the Los Angeles Clippers in a playoff series, defeating them 4-2 in the opening round. Los Angeles had won the previous two postseason clashes between these ball clubs in 2019 and 2020. During that series, Luka Dončić — another finalist for the league MVP — averaged 29.8 points, 9.5 assists, and 8.8 rebounds in the six-game set against the Clippers. One cause for concern for the Mavericks is that Dončić has been dealing with a sprained knee. He shot just 40.5 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from distance after converting 38.2 percent of 3-point attempts during the regular season.

True, OKC does not have a ton of postseason experience under its belt. However, let's also remember this is only the second time Dallas has advanced past the first round since the team's 2011 championship season. That, and the fact that its top scorer will be less than 100 percent for the duration of the playoffs, the up-and-coming Thunder could feasibly win this series.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 1 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

After sweeping through the first round of the playoffs, the Thunder are a 3.5-point favorite coming into this matchup (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 4-1 ATS in their last five contests.

Dallas is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 matchups against OKC.

In their last six games against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks are 5-1 against the spread.

The Thunder are 7-1 ATS in their last eight outings.

Oklahoma City is 1-5 ATS in their last six May games.

The Thunder are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as the favorite.

Oklahoma City is 27-17 against the spread in the 44 games they were favored to win by 3.5 points or more, while the Mavericks have an ATS record of 8-9 when they have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 216 points, but the line has recently moved to 218 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with “UNDER” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 14 times in the Mavericks' last 20 games.

14 times in the Mavericks' last 20 games. The UNDER total has prevailed nine times in Dallas's last 12 road contests.

total has prevailed nine times in Dallas's last 12 road contests. The total has gone UNDER four times in the Thunder's last five outings.

four times in the Thunder's last five outings. In OKC's last six matchups against Southwest Division opponents, the UNDER total cashed in five times.

total cashed in five times. The UNDER total is 4-1 in the Thunder's last five Tuesday night games.

total is 4-1 in the Thunder's last five Tuesday night games. Prediction: UNDER 218 points

Player Prop Bets

Dončić leads the Mavericks in scoring, rebounds, and assists. Given those trends, he is the key player to watch for the road team in Game 1. He currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 31.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 31.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Dončić is averaging 33.5 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In two games against the Thunder this season, Dončić has averaged 34.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 29.8 points per outing.

points per outing. Dončić has played against Western Conference teams 48 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 32.8 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks guard averages 34.6 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Dončić has averaged 30.9 points and 9.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch. Prediction: Luka Dončić OVER 31.5 points

On the other side of this matchup, the key player to watch for the Thunder is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 28.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 28.5 points.

Do Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 29.9 points per game in 79 appearances.

points per game in 79 appearances. In four games against the Mavericks this season (including the playoffs), Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 22.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 27.3 points per outing.

points per outing. SGA has played against Western Conference teams 53 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 29.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 21 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, OKC's point guard averages 26.8 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 25.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 28.5 points

The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) Bleacher Nation

The Spread: Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) Bleacher Nation

Oklahoma City Thunder (-3.5) Bleacher Nation Over/Under: UNDER 218 points (Pre-Game.com)

UNDER 218 points (Pre-Game.com) Player Prop Bet #1: Luka Dončić OVER 31.5 points

Luka Dončić OVER 31.5 points Player Prop Bet #2: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 27.5 points