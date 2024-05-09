Highlights OKC is the favorite in Game 2 after Game 1 victory

The Dallas Mavericks' shooting struggles affect efficiency

Betting trends favor the Thunder in the spread, UNDER 217.5 points, Irving & Gilgeous-Alexander to score over their respective point predictions.

The 2023-24 NBA playoff action continues this week as we have moved into the second round. One of the games on tap from today's slate features the Oklahoma City Thunder hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Here is a look at which squad has the edge heading into this matchup and why.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Game 2 Info When Thurs. May 9 Where Paycom Center Time 9:30 PM EST Location Oklahoma City, OK TV ESPN

Thunder vs. Mavericks – How We Got Here & Betting Trends

OKC is the favorite heading into Game 2

The Thunder were riding a four-game winning streak going into their second-round matchup against the Mavericks. Despite the youth factor, though, OKC posted its fifth straight victory in the 2024 playoffs, defeating the Mavericks by a 117-95 margin.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 29 points, nine boards, and nine assists on 8-for-19 shooting from the floor and 11-for-13 from the charity stripe.

Chet Holmgren — who was the runner-up in the ROTY race — scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Jalen Williams added 18 points (including 10 in the fourth quarter), along with five rebounds and five assists. The Thunder recorded 29 assists on 40 made shots in Game 1, representing their highest total since the team moved to Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks' one concern coming into this matchup was Luka Dončić playing through a sprained knee. Following his 9-for-26 outing in the series finale against the Los Angeles Clippers, Dončić's shooting woes continued. With Lu Dortz guarding him most of the night, he scored 19 points but was 6-for-19 from the field while misfiring on eight of his nine attempts from beyond the arc.

Overall, the Mavericks’ offense was far from efficient, as the team shot just 39.3 percent from the field. And with Dončić being listed as “probable” for Game 2, improving that number could be a tall task.

Now that we have set the stage for this Game 2 showdown, let’s examine the betting trends for both sides.

Thunder vs. Mavericks Picks

GIVEMESPORT presents our picks with analysis

The Spread

OKC was a 3.5-point favorite going into Game 1. Following their blowout win over the Mavericks, the home team is a 5.5-point favorite for Game 2 (per BleacherNation.com). Here is a look at how both ball clubs have fared against the spread this season.

The Mavericks are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games.

Dallas is 2-9 ATS in its last 11 matchups against OKC.

The Mavericks are 1-4 ATS in their last five road contests against the Thunder.

In its last 11 games against Northwest Division opponents, Dallas is 8-3 against the spread.

The Thunder are 8-1 ATS in their last nine outings.

OKC is 2-5 ATS in its last seven May games.

Oklahoma City is 23-14 against the spread in the 37 games they were favored to win by five points or more, while the Mavericks have an ATS record of 2-7 when they have been an underdog by five points or more.

Prediction: Oklahoma City Thunder (-5.5)

Over/Under

The projected over/under total for this matchup opened at 218.5 points, but the line has recently moved to 217.5 points (per Pre-Game.com). Here is why going with “UNDER” is the smart choice.

The total has gone UNDER 14 times in the Mavericks' last 20 games.

14 times in the Mavericks' last 20 games. The UNDER total has prevailed 13 times in Dallas’s last 18 games against Western Conference opponents.

total has prevailed 13 times in Dallas’s last 18 games against Western Conference opponents. The total has gone UNDER five times in the Thunder's last six outings.

five times in the Thunder's last six outings. In OKC's last seven matchups against Southwest Division opponents, the UNDER total cashed in six times.

total cashed in six times. The UNDER total is 4-1 in the Thunder's last five Tuesday night games.

total is 4-1 in the Thunder's last five Tuesday night games. Prediction: UNDER 217.5 points

Player Prop Bets

Following his team-high 20 points in the series opener, Kyrie Irving is the key player to watch for the road team in Game 2. He currently has -120 odds of scoring more than 23.5 points and +100 odds of finishing with less than 23.5 points.

Here is a look at how his numbers stack up against the projected points total for this matchup.

Irving is averaging 25.6 points per contest during the regular season and playoffs.

points per contest during the regular season and playoffs. In three games against the Thunder this season, Irving has averaged 27.0 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 25.6 points per outing.

points per outing. Irving has played against Western Conference teams 42 times this season (including the playoffs). In those contests, he is averaging 26.1 points per outing.

points per outing. In 14 matchups against Northwest Division opponents, the Mavericks guard averages 23.8 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Irving has averaged 27.0 points and 4.6 assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch.

points and assists per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup five times during that stretch. Prediction: Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points

On the other side of this matchup, the key player to watch for the Thunder is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He currently has -108 odds of scoring more than 29.5 points and -112 odds of finishing with less than 29.5 points.

Do Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers favorably compare to the estimated points total for this matchup? Let’s look at the tale of the tape to find out.

During the regular season and playoffs, he is averaging 29.9 points per game in 80 appearances.

points per game in 80 appearances. In five games against the Mavericks this season (including the playoffs), Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 23.4 points per contest.

points per contest. During the postseason, he is averaging 27.6 points per outing.

points per outing. SGA has played against Western Conference teams 54 times this season. In those contests, he is averaging 29.6 points per outing.

points per outing. In 22 matchups against Southwest Division opponents, OKC's point guard averages 26.9 points per game.

points per game. Over his last 10 outings, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 26.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch.

points and rebounds per contest, exceeding the points total for this matchup twice during that stretch. Prediction: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OVER 29.5 points

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Final Picks