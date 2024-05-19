Highlights OKC's lack of size hurt them on the glass, costing them crucial rebounds and ultimately the series against Dallas.

The Thunder need to address their rebounding issues with more size and strength in the offseason for playoff success.

Oklahoma City has potential moves to upgrade their frontcourt, prioritizing rebounding to elevate their playoff performance.

The Oklahoma City Thunder saw their season come to an end on Saturday night in Game 6 vs. the Dallas Mavericks on a heartbreaking final sequence that resulted in game-winning free throws from PJ Washington. The loss concluded what was a special season for Oklahoma City, a stepping stone for a future that shines extremely bright despite the disappointing ending.

OKC was never supposed to be here this soon, participants in a second-round series that went down to the wire against a more experienced Mavericks squad, winners of 57 games and the number one seed in the Western Conference. For a team whose top eight rotation players are all 25 years old or younger, simply reaching this point is an overachievement.

Does that make it any easier for Thunder fans and players to stomach the loss? Probably not, but this team will be back at the top of the league for years to come, with a seemingly unlimited stockpile of assets to improve the roster going forward.

Luckily, Oklahoma City knows exactly what must change for this franchise to reach the mountaintop they so desperately have been searching for. Their biggest red flag during the regular season surfaced in a harsh way during this series, and ultimately proved to be what sent them packing.

Okc’s Inability to Rebound Was Their Biggest Problem

Thunder's lack of size and strength was a season-long issue

Oklahoma City was the West's number one seed and stayed atop the NBA all year for a reason. They have a seemingly endless wave of two-way, athletic, and versatile wings that can dribble, pass, and shoot while defending multiple positions at a high level.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort, Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace, and Aaron Wiggins are all above-average players who can slide into different roles on the floor seamlessly. Chet Holmgren is already an elite two-way big who can stretch the floor while providing top-tier rim protection, and Isaiah Joe is one of the best shooters in the NBA.

All of this talent made Oklahoma City an excellent team on both sides of the ball. They ranked 3rd in offensive rating at 118.3, 4th in defensive rating at 111.0, and 2nd in net rating at 7.3, making them easily the second most dominant squad in the league behind the Boston Celtics.

Of course, OKC is not a perfect team for several reasons. The biggest worry throughout the year was how they'd hold up on the glass in the playoffs after being one of the worst rebounding teams in basketball from start to finish. This issue proved to be crippling for a Thunder unit that was otherwise excellent in most facets of the game in their postseason run.

OKC's Issues On The Glass Category Stat NBA Rank Playoff Rank REB% 48.4% 28th 13th RPG 42.0 27th 11th OPP OREB% 30.2% 27th 13th OPP 2CP 15.3 28th 14th

*OPP 2CP=Opponent's Second Chance Points Per Game

*Playoff Rank is out of 16 teams

Clearly, Oklahoma City struggled mightily in the physicality areas of the game, which certainly get worse, not better in the playoff environment. Refs swallowing their whistles paired with the maximum effort from opponents every single game is a recipe for disaster with any team who cannot compete in the toughness part of basketball.

It is also usually always a red flag for any squad aspiring to contention if they are bottom-four across the board in any aspect of basketball, as playoff series allow opposing teams to hone in on specific weaknesses and expose them. That's exactly what happened in the Thunder's loss to Dallas, but OKC will have the opportunity to fix it this off-season.

Dallas Dominated OKC on the Glass in the Series

Thunder couldn't overcome this disadvantage

Despite having several advantages in the series against Dallas, Oklahoma City wasn't able to finish well in four of the six second-halves, leading to their demise. The primary factor for this was the absolute domination Dallas exerted on the backboard, which was never more clear than the fourth quarter of Game 6, where Dereck Lively and co. sparked the Mavericks' comeback with repeated backbreaking offensive rebounds.

Dallas outrebounded OKC on the offensive side by 16 through the six contests, and won the battle in five of the six games. These numbers, while stark, still fail to encompass the complete control the Mavericks had on the glass in the biggest moments. None was bigger than Lively's four fourth-quarter offensive boards that felt like daggers to the Thunder's season, leading to six huge Dallas points in a one-point loss.

OKC vs. Dallas Rebounding Category Mavericks Thunder REB 45.2 40.5 OREB 12.2 9.5 OPP 2CP 11.3 16.2 OPP OREB% 28.1% 33.2%

Every time Oklahoma City felt one stop away from taking control, they just couldn't grab the final rebound.

Oklahoma City Must Address Their Lack of Size in the Off-Season

Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams aren't nearly enough

Simply put, the Thunder have nowhere near enough size and strength in their rotation to deal with playoff opponents. A team like Dallas can eat them alive on the boards, and the Denver Nuggets or Minnesota Timberwolves would have dominated them to a much higher degree than even the Mavericks did.

Fortunately for Oklahoma City, they have a number of moves they will be able to make to upgrade the center position and slide Holmgren to the four. Ideally, the Thunder can acquire a true center or massive power forward for their starting lineup as well as another bench bruiser to upgrade the overall strength and toughness of the roster.

Oklahoma City can accomplish the first goal by trading Giddey for a starting-caliber big, which feels right after a disjointed season where his role became unclear due to his inconsistent shooting and redundancy with Gilgeous-Alexander and Williams in the backcourt.

Possible Offseason Targets Player Type Team 2024 RPG Jonas Valanciunas FA Pelicans 8.8 Isaiah Hartenstein FA Knicks 8.3 Mason Plumlee FA Clippers 5.1 Andre Drummond FA Bulls 9.0 Jarrett Allen Trade Cavaliers 10.5 Julius Randle Trade Knicks 9.2

Beyond that, OKC should beef up the roster on the margins. Just accomplishing this will go a long way towards increasing their playoff ceiling in 2025. The Thunder have other areas of weakness, from youthful decision-making to the Giddey spacing issue, but their first order of business this off-season must be rebounding.