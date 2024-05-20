Highlights Thunder's size leads to poor rebounding & weak paint defense and is an area that must be addressed.

Josh Giddey struggles in the playoffs; he needs to be replaced due to liabilities that were on display in the postseason.

OKC's future looks bright with young core, but addressing flaws is vital.

Following a 116-117 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Oklahoma City Thunder are officially eliminated from championship contention. Despite the disappointing finish to their season, the young squad exceeded expectations.

In their young core's first year together, they managed to secure the first seed in a competitive Western Conference, and went toe to toe with the Mavericks, one of the hottest teams in the league, in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The future only gets brighter for the team, and they're looking to be a force for years to come. However, despite their excellence, the team is far from perfect. Several flaws were exposed throughout the regular season and playoffs, and must be addressed in order for the team to truly contend.

Thunder Need To Get Bigger

Thunder rank 27th in rebounds and 29th in offensive rebounds

The Thunder's biggest issue without question is their size. They lack rim protection and are susceptible to attacks in the paint. They gave up 47 points in the paint per game throughout the regular season, making them the seventh-worst paint defense team.

Another downside of their lack of size is their inability to compete for rebounds. Despite having the second-best record in the league, they rank near the bottom in most major rebounding categories. They're 27th in rebounds despite ranking 15th in rebound chances. That means that they have rebounding opportunities, but just aren't able to secure them.

Oklahoma City Thunder Rebounding Stats 2024 NBA Season Stat Value League Rank Rebounds 42.0 27th Rebound Chances 76.1 15th Offensive Rebounds 8.8 29th Offensive Rebound Chances 40.2 24th

They're second to last in offensive rebounds, and are 24th in offensive rebound chances. The lack of offensive rebounding means that they're not able to get many second chance points. They only rank 27th in that category, despite being a heavy three-point shooting team.

To get a sense of just how poor their rebounding is, look at the possession below. Daniel Gafford is able to out-muscle and out-rebound the entire Thunder team, despite being positioned at the three-point line during Kyrie Irving's shot attempt.

If the Thunder is looking to make an addition to bolster their already talented roster, they need to address their big man issue. Although the bigs they currently have on their roster fit their offense well by being able to stretch the floor, the lack of rim protection and rebounding is too much to ignore.

Moving On From Josh Giddey

Giddey was a -23 in the Western Conference Semifinals

As the Thunder heads into the offseason, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about the team's future. A lot of their young core already look good, and are only going to get better with more experience. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already playing at a superstar level, finding himself in the MVP race for the majority of the season. Both rookie Chet Holmgren and sophomore Jalen Williams look like top players of their respective classes, and the team has a plethora of other young talents.

The odd man out is Josh Giddey, who looks to be the most expendable of the bunch. Over the course of the season, he hasn't shown the same level of growth as his teammates, and is becoming more of a liability on the floor than an actual contributor.

Josh Giddey Stats - Western Conference Semifinals Game PTS Minutes 3FG% Plus/Minus Game One 2 16:52 0 -7 Game Two 8 10:46 0 -20 Game Three 9 13:24 25.0 -1 Game Four 5 12:18 33.33 +6 Game Five 11 11:32 33.33 -3 Game Six 2 10:29 0 2

This was on full display during the Conference Semifinals match against the Dallas Mavericks, as Giddey became unplayable. Despite the team's 22 point victory in Game 1, Giddey still found himself as the only starter with a negative plus-minus.

In Game 2, he was a -20 in just ten minutes on the floor. After that game, he saw a massive decrease in his minutes, and played less than 13 minutes a game for the remainder of the series. Starting with Game 5, he lost his starting spot, and was moved to a bench role.

He can't shoot the ball well from three, and opposing defenses just sag off of him to pack the paint. This makes it difficult for the Thunder to drive the ball, which has been the driving factor of their success all season long.

He's also not a good defender, and is often hunted on the defensive end. At this point, the positives that Giddey brings to the floor can't compensate for his negatives. The Thunder need to move on from Giddey in order to compete for a championship next season.