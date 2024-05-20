Highlights The Thunder proved to be top-tier team with a bright future due to youth and low payroll.

At any point when a team loses a series to another team, and therefore finds themselves now on the outside of the playoffs looking in, the morale of the team in question takes a hit. But in the case of the Oklahoma City Thunder, the impact of their series loss to the Dallas Mavericks should be lessened.

That is not to say that the Thunder overachieved this season. Rather, they proved that they are already one of the top teams in the entire league, and are here to stay. They have some work to do if they want to take the next step, but their achievements this season certainly should not be overlooked.

With such a young roster, low payroll, and plenty of draft picks in the next few years, the Thunder is poised to compete for years to come. The fact that they made it as far as they did in their first year of contention certainly should not be something to be ashamed of.

How They Got There

Thunder reached the position they are in by preaching patience

The Oklahoma City Thunder cemented themselves as one of the NBA’s top tier teams this season. In a tightly-packed Western Conference, in which every team that reached the playoffs finished the season at least ten games over .500, the Thunder managed to win the Conference.

The Thunder have had one of the quickest turnarounds of any team in the last few seasons. Just last season, the team was in the midst of a rebuild, but showed signs of life when they reached the Play-In Tournament last year. They would be bounced quickly, but patience was the virtue ushered by general manager Sam Presti.

“I'd rather not be in the business of predictions, but I think with where we are, it's mostly about observations. And we're good with that…I’m not trying to dismiss everyone's excitement, but we're not a .500 team. We have to finish our breakfast before we start acting like we're on the cusp of something.” —Sam Presti in 2023

The Thunder may not have been a .500 team last year (they finished 40-42), but last year saw them finish with 16 more wins than they did the previous season. In the 2023-24 season, the Thunder went out and took what was theirs, officially graduating from rebuilding status.

They would finish not only over .500, but would end up with 57 wins, 17 more than last year and a difference of 33 wins within two seasons. And not only did they win the Western Conference by stacking up wins, they did it by winning the games that mattered.

The Thunder finished tied with the Denver Nuggets in the standings, but because they had the tiebreaker, they won the Conference. Their ability to play up to their competition and defeat teams with more experience cemented their place as legitimate contenders in the league.

Shai to the Rescue

Thunder will build around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The way that the Thunder’s season ended will naturally evoke disappointment in their fans. It was a gut-punch as their superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had been lights out all season, including the playoffs, committed the foul on P.J. Washington which would end up being the difference.

But for all the reasons discussed, the Thunder should not be ashamed of the way they went out. Gilegous-Alexander cemented his place as one of the league’s superstars for years to come, and will serve as the centerpiece that the Thunder attempt to build around.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 30.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game this season. He also led the league in steals. His 36 points in Game 6 was the most he had scored in a playoff game this season, and he now has the most 30-point games in the NBA since James Harden back in 2019.

Not only do the Thunder possess the offense necessary to stack up wins, but their defense is also stellar. Chet Holmgren has emerged as their second star and one of the league’s best defenders, and Jalen Williams has proved his worth on both sides of the ball.

Here to Stay

Thunder are one of the youngest teams in the league and are here to stay

And the cherry on top is their age. All of these players are extremely young, with 13 of the 18 players listed on their current roster being aged 25 or younger. The Thunder have an average age of just 23.4, and they became the youngest team in NBA history to win a playoff series when they swept the New Orleans Pelicans in this year’s first round.

The fact that the Thunder are so young means they are blessed with having one of the lower payrolls in the league. With plenty of cap space, it allows them to get creative. They can add another piece or two in the offseason if they feel they need that to get over the hump, or they can stand pat and continue to draft well, adding to their core in that manner.

The reality is that the Oklahoma City Thunder have nothing to be ashamed of following their playoff exit. This was their very first crack at the postseason, and not only did they get a taste of what the bright lights are like, they got several bites.

Barring injuries or a collapse of epic proportions, the Thunder have nowhere to go but up, as they will be contenders for years to come. That is certainly nothing to be ashamed of.