The Oklahoma City Thunder took the NBA by surprise this past season when they transitioned from a team in rebuild mode to one capable of winning a highly competitive Western Conference. Their playoff run began in promising fashion but ultimately did not end the way they had hoped.

The Thunder began their playoff run by sweeping the New Orleans Pelicans, but in the second round, they would lose to the Dallas Mavericks in six games. General manager Sam Presti has spoken out about what surprised him the most about his team’s second-round exit.

“What was surprising to me in the postseason was that we dropped off significantly offensively. You know, to me, that would be the surprise of the postseason. It's not, geez, like they're not rebounding the ball. Well, hadn't really been, you know, a huge strength of the team.” —Sam Presti

Presti revealed his thoughts during the Thunder’s end of season media availability session. The most surprising aspect of the team’s elimination, in the eyes of Sam Presti, was their drop in offensive production that occurred in the second round.

Thunder's Offensive Drop Off

Oklahoma City's elite offense went quiet when it mattered most

The Thunder possessed an elite offense throughout the regular season, which allowed them to win the Western Conference. They continued that offense through the first five games of the playoffs before it all came crashing down.

During that stretch, Oklahoma City ranked third in the NBA in points per game, averaging 120.1. They also ranked third in the NBA in offensive rating, possessing an offensive rating of 118.3.

That was mostly led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who averaged 30.1 points per game while shooting an average of 53.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from the three-point range.

But after Game 1 of the second round against the Dallas Mavericks, the Thunder’s offense dipped. In that span, they averaged only 106 points point per game, while shooting just 33.5% from the three-point range as a collective unit. Against a juggernaut team like Dallas, those numbers simply did not fly.

“The least surprising thing to me about the postseason was that we weren't a good rebounding team. It also was not surprising to me that we were a very, very, very good defensive team in the postseason. One of the better teams in the postseason.” —Sam Presti

Learning From Mistakes

Presti will learn from the Thunder's mistakes as he builds a stronger team

Presti revealed that while he felt the Thunder’s dip in offensive production was the primary factor in their downfall, he felt extremely confident in their defense.

In fact, the Thunder ranked towards the top in defensive teams as well, holding their opponents to no more than 95 points in each of their first five playoff games (all four against the Pelicans, and Game 1 against the Mavericks).

“I think we demonstrated [in the regular season] that we can play at a historically high level offensively. But for a team that’s as young as us to go out and now put that into practice against playoff teams…that is going to make us better. We will be reaping the benefits of that.” —Sam Presti

Presti acknowledged that the Thunder are capable of featuring both elite offense and defense, but the bright lights of the postseason — their first taste of it — may have been too much to bear.

The team will take this to the offseason and attempt to build on what they have learned, crafting an even stronger team for next season with one goal on their plate: to win their first title in franchise history.