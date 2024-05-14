Highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over in the 4th quarter with clutch shots to lead the Thunder to a massive Game 4 win.

The young Thunder showed incredible poise down the stretch in Game 4.

Gilgeous-Alexander admitted that Game 4 was his most meaningful career game yet.

The pressure was on for the Oklahoma City Thunder as they entered Game 4 on the road facing a 2-1 series deficit against the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Dončić, Kyrie Irving, and company threatened to take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a win on their home floor. But Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had other plans.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored a playoff career-high 34 points and made several clutch shots in the fourth quarter to lead the Thunder to a 100-96 win to even their best-of-seven series versus the Mavericks. After the game, the MVP runner-up was able to reflect and acknowledged that Game 4 was perhaps the most significant game of his young career so far.

"This is probably the most meaningful game I've played in my career." - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander also briefly thought about playing in Game 7 in his second year during the 2020 Playoffs in the Bubble. But given the expectations of this 2023-24 Thunder team and where SGA stands in the NBA, his spectacular Game 4 performance probably takes the cake so far.

Gilgeous-Alexander Took Over for OKC in the 4th Quarter

SGA made several clutch shots down the stretch

Gilgeous-Alexander was an absolute diamond on Monday night. With the pressure at its highest, the 25-year-old came through for Oklahoma City and played arguably the best basketball game of his career so far.

SGA and the Thunder faced even greater pressure when they found themselves trailing by eight points with a little over eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But Gilgeous-Alexander put on his superstar cape and took over.

He wound up scoring 10 of his 34 points in the final period, which included four straight baskets in two minutes to keep OKC in step with Dallas down the stretch. Gilgeous-Alexander put on a mid-range virtuoso during that stretch, which included this ridiculous shot behind the backboard to tie the game at 86-apiece.

Gilgeous-Alexander candidly admitted that it was an ill-advised shot. But the man was already feeling it at that point and likewise, those are the types of shots Thunder fans have seen him make throughout the course of the season, so it's clear he works on those tough angles every single day.

Young Thunder Showed Poise In Game 4

SGA also had a lot of help to close out the Mavs

After putting on that scoring clinic, Gilgeous-Alexander showed his playmaking and poise down the stretch as well as making two crucial passes that led to a pair of Thunder three-pointers. But credit deserves to go to the two shot-makers, Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort, who calmly sank the pressure-packed triples that fully swung the momentum towards OKC late in the fourth.

Sophomore star Jalen Williams also came up with a couple of big shots late, including a fast break layup off a costly Mavericks turnover.

It also helped OKC's case that Dallas had some bad luck from the charity stripe all game, especially in crunch time. Doncic missed a free throw with 10.1 seconds remaining that could have tied the game. The Mavericks, as a team, shot just 11-21 from the free throw line.

Games 3 and 4 were a roller coaster ride for both teams. This series is becoming one of the more exhilarating series of the second-round so far. Game 5 in Oklahoma City on Wednesday night should be no different.