It's official: the Oklahoma City Thunder are headed back to the NBA playoffs.

Fittingly so, it fell on the hands of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to send them to the postseason, as he sank a game-winner to defeat the New York Knicks, 113-112, at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

OKC's postseason return could not have happened in a louder way — with one of the most clutch players in the league in Gilgeous-Alexander silencing the crowd at the Mecca of basketball with a cold-blooded game winner.

All it took was three seasons for the Thunder to rebuild themselves back up. With the win, they became just the third team in the NBA to book a postseason berth after the Boston Celtics and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

The journey back to the postseason was not easy, as Oklahoma City experienced a ton of losing over the last three seasons.

Oklahoma City Thunder Records Over the Years Season W L 2020-21 22 50 2021-22 24 58 2022-23 40 42 2023-24 52 22

They knocked on the door last year, making the play-in tournament as the 10th seed. But this season, the Thunder have barged their way in.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Humble Reaction to Game-Winner

Thunder's young star continues to impress in many ways

Gilgeous-Alexander was well-aware that he wasn't having his best game against the Knicks. He finished with just 19 points on 7-of-16 shooting, but it didn't matter when crunch time rolled around.

"Clearly, I didn't have my best night. But that's what a team is for. They have my back all season and they had my back again tonight. But we just came in here and did our job. Everyone stuck to the script, and we got a W." - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nonetheless, Gilgeous-Alexander received a ton of help from everyone else, especially Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey. Williams led OKC with 33 points on an efficient 14-of-18 shooting from the field, while Giddey notched his 10th career triple-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists.

Their performances were just enough to keep the Thunder afloat all night, before Gilgeous-Alexander worked his magic in the end to officially send the Thunder back to the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

Thunder GM Sam Presti's masterplan has finally come together and, in some ways, is even ahead of schedule with Oklahoma City, not just securing a playoff berth, but contending for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Sam Presti Kept His Promise

Thunder GM warned the NBA and he delivered

Two years ago, Sam Presti made a bold prediction on what the Thunder's return to the playoffs would look like. Well, as it turns out, it was not a prediction. It was a spoiler.

That's exactly how the Thunder will truly make their return to the postseason. This Thunder team has arrived, and it is here to stay for many years to come with the elite young core they have built.

Presti, himself, is the mastermind of this tremendous Thunder rebuild that is now coming to fruition. Sunday's all-around team performance demonstrated that.

Thunder Star Trio vs. Knicks Category Jalen Williams Josh Giddey Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Points 33 16 19 Rebounds 4 13 2 Assists 8 12 3 FG 14-18 7-11 7-16

Now, Thunder fans will wait and see where the team winds up and how the battle for the No. 1 seed in the West plays out. But there's no question that Oklahoma City is going to be a tough out when the postseason begins.