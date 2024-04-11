Highlights The Thunder dominated the Spurs on Wednesday night, and there was no shortage of praise for "MVP candidate" Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich.

Popovich praised the Thunder for building around a player with MVP upside like Gilgeous-Alexander.

OKC has improved significantly and are in the midst of a battle for the top seed in the Western Conference, with Gilgeous-Alexander's stellar season leading the way.

The San Antonio Spurs fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in dominant fashion on Wednesday night, with the Thunder jumping out to a 23-point lead after the first quarter and never looking back.

Oklahoma City was led by Josh Giddey's 20-point, 12-assist performance alongside 26 points in 26 minutes from Shai Gilgeous- Alexander. Fourteen players touched the court for the Thunder, while 12 contributed at least one bucket.

The story of the night, though, which has become common after most Thunder games this season, was the elite performance and leadership displayed by Gilgeous-Alexander. Spurs' longtime head coach Gregg Popovich, a 5-time NBA Champion, was the latest to praise Oklahoma City's newest superstar, as Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News detailed.

"Gilgeous is an MVP candidate, there is nothing else you can say about him. When you’ve got that, it’s your responsibility to build around that, and they have done it." - Gregg Popovich

Popovich's comments hint that the Spurs will deploy a similar plan with their own rising star, rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama. Notably absent from Wednesday's contest, San Antonio has proven to be cautious with their centerpiece this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander Has a Strong Case for MVP Consideration

The Thunder guard leads the league in 30-point games this season

Oklahoma City has been one of the NBA's most impressive teams this season, boasting a 55-25 record and the third seed in the Western Conference despite having one of the league's youngest rosters.

The Thunder have elevated themselves from an average team to an offensive juggernaut in just one year. While a large portion of the team's recent success can be attributed to the return of Chet Holmgren, the progression of Jalen Williams, and the addition of proven winners at the college level, Gilgeous-Alexander is undoubtedly the engine of the franchise.

Gilgeous-Alexander solidified himself as a bonafide star last season when he averaged over 31 points per game, finished second in Most Improved Player voting, and earned an All-NBA First-Team selection. He proved himself capable as a leader despite being only 25-years-old, oftentimes taking games into his own hands when his inexperienced teammates struggled to close out victories.

While the statistics were there in 2022-23, a 40-42 record and missing the postseason was too much for Gilgeous-Alexander to overcome for his first MVP award, finishing fifth in the final voting last season.

This season, however, the team success has matched the individual success. Infusing more top talent into the roster allowed Gilgeous-Alexander to focus on improving his defense, playing with more consistency, and winning more games. With the regular season coming to a close, it's safe to say "SGA" capitalized on the opportunity while also having more contributions from his teammates.

Oklahoma City Thunder Team Stats, 2022-23 vs. 2023-24 Category 2022-23 2023-24 Record 40-22 55-25 ORTG 115.2 121.9 Net Rating +1.1 +6.5 Win Shares Leader Gilegous-Alexander (11.4) Gilgeous-Alexander (13.6)

Gilgeous-Alexander remains in a close race for this season's MVP with Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Dončić and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, who has already won the award twice. Regardless of who comes away with the award this season, Gilgeous-Alexander has solidified himself as a perennial MVP candidate.