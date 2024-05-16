Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing elimination despite entering the playoffs as the No.1 seed in the West.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander remained optimistic for Game 6, focusing on one game at a time.

OKC's supporting cast needs to step up--the rest of the starters struggled in Game 5.

Despite entering the 2024 NBA Playoffs as the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder are on the brink of elimination. After losing Game 5 to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round, the Thunder now face a 3-2 series deficit before the Western Conference Finals. In a press conference after the game, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he felt the game simply "didn't go our way."

"I felt like we played the right way offensively tonight. It just didn't go in. You live with those results. We had the right intentions, right play, right passes. It just didn't go our way."

Additionally, Gilgeous-Alexander remained optimistic about Game 6, saying "It'll be fun."

“It’ll be fun. Our mood won’t change. Our mentality won’t change. It’s one game at a time. We wanted to win this game as bad as we will want to win the next game and then next game. So I don’t think it’ll change too much.”

Albeit in a loss, Gilgeous-Alexander had a stellar performance in Game 5. The 25-year-old recorded 30 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in 43 minutes of play. All these numbers were team-highs for the Thunder. Furthermore, he shot 12-for-22 from the field, including 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Thunder Need More From Gilgeous-Alexander's Supporting Cast

Outside of Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City's starters combined for 43 points on 17-for-44 shooting

In Game 5, the Thunder shot 42.5% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. This includes Gilgeous-Alexander's 54.5% shooting night. For Oklahoma City to come back in the series and advance to the Western Conference Finals, they need better production from the rest of the team. In Game 5, the team moved Josh Giddey to the bench for the first time in his career after a poor start to the series. Replacing him in the lineup was Isaiah Joe, who scored six points while shooting 2-for-9 from the field. Furthermore, Chet Holmgren, who finished as the runner-up for the 2024 Rookie of the Year award, recorded just 13 points and four rebounds in the game.

After the team's disappointing performance, it will be interesting to see how they bounce back. The Thunder head to Dallas for Game 6, a potential elimination game, on Saturday, May 18, at 8 PM EST.

All stats courtesy of ESPN.com.