Highlights Emerging second-year player Jalen Williams provides length and scoring for the Thunder with impressive stats and efficiency.

Williams took a significant leap in his second year, increasing his points per game and field goal percentage while earning coaches' trust.

Despite having big names like Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams' emergence and consistency could be the key for the Thunder's future success.

As the 2023-2024 NBA season concludes its All-Star weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana, teams begin to position themselves for post-season play. Struggling teams try to find momentum and contending teams lock in for the challenging road ahead.

This is especially true for the Oklahoma City Thunder, who hold a record of 37-17, good enough for second place in the Western Conference. And while all eyes are on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Rookie of the Year contender Chet Holmgren, and rightfully so, there is one second-year player who could emerge as an X-factor as the regular season concludes: Jalen Williams.

Williams brought length and scoring to the Thunder

2023–24 stats: 19.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, 54.4 FG%

Drafted 12th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jalen Williams emerged from Santa Clara as an exceptionally long wing with an above-average ability to create his shots. He was smooth, decisive and showed the work ethic to accommodate for any flaws in his game.

Averaging 18.0 points per game while using his length to finish at the rim, Williams finished his third year with 1.25 points per shot around the rim in half-court settings, good enough for 73rd percentile in the country.

Then he was drafted by the Thunder and found a solid spot in the team's rotation after Holmgren went down with a season-ending foot injury. As quickly as expectations were raised, they were tapered all the same.

So Williams learned his role and produced an efficient 14.1 points per game at 52 percent shooting. The same traits that separated him during his college years began to show themselves as early as William's rookie year.

Jalen Williams – 2022-23 Month-to-Month Stats PPG RPG APG FG% October 9.0 1.5 2.0 70.0 November 10.9 3.4 2.6 51.1 December 12.3 4.2 2.7 50.4 January 13.6 4.5 3.1 51.3 February 14.9 5.3 3.9 50.0 March 19.8 6.1 4.5 56.6 April 13.3 2.7 3.0 44.4

So much so that Williams earned first-team All-Rookie accolades following the season. Paired with other young players like Josh Giddey, the injury to Holmgren forced the others to develop faster than anticipated.

A blessing in disguise, maybe, but now Holmgren is back, healthy and on pace to finish in the top-3 in Rookie of the Year voting. With a healthy, young nucleus, the Thunder believe they are ready to challenge other top teams across the league. If only their young players can take the next step.

Second Year Leap

Williams enters the 2024 All-Star Break averaging 19.1 points per game

And take the required step Williams did. After averaging 14.2 points per game his rookie year, Williams increased that total to 19.1 points per game his sophomore year. His field goal percentage increased from 52.1 to 54.2, all while his shots per game increased from 10.6 to 13.8. Not only is Williams scoring more points this year, but he is doing it with better efficiency on more shots. The coaches trust him to create. That's what he was drafted to do.

Jalen Williams – 2023-24 Scoring Distribution Shot Area FGA FG% Restricted Area 214 69.6 In the Paint (Non-RA) 190 47.9 Mid-Range 99 48.5 Right Corner 3 11 45.5 Left Corner 3 8 50.0 Above the Break 3 140 45.0

Selected to participate in the 2024 Rising Stars Game, Williams joins fellow teammate Holmgren on Team Jalen. While Williams had a quiet game during the opening round of the Rising Stars Challenge, he tied for the game high in the plus-minus stat with 13 during the final game.

He was efficient as he's been all season. Even among his peers, he proved to be among the best. And in a tournament with star rookies like Holmgren and French phenom Victor Wembanyama, Williams proved he belongs.

Big names such as Holmgren and Gilgeous-Alexander may capture headlines, but the emergence and consistency of Williams may be the missing piece for the Thunder moving forward.