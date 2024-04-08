Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder's solid record can be attributed to Gilgeous-Alexander & the young core's chemistry.

The addition of Jalin Williams from the 2022 draft has been key, as he stepped into a key role at both ends of the court.

Williams' impressive sophomore season draws comparisons to Kawhi Leonard's early career.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been an anomaly among NBA teams this season, consistently performing as one of the best teams in the league despite possessing a roster much younger than their peers.

While most of the team's success is attributed to lead guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, an MVP candidate, the Thunder have become a force on both sides of the ball this year due to their budding chemistry and the progression of their young core, which has grown more cohesive as the postseason nears.

The Thunder have already guaranteed themselves a playoff spot by performing as a top-10 team in both offensive and defensive ratings, with their current 52-25 record already a notable improvement from last year's 44 wins.

Oklahoma City added marquee college talents to their team this season, including Kentucky's Cason Wallace, and the return of Chet Holmgren, it's become clear who the Robin is to Gilgeous-Alexander's Batman - second-year forward Jalen Williams.

Thunder Selected Steal of the 2022 NBA Draft

Jalen Williams, drafted 12th overall, impressed as a rookie for Oklahoma City

The Thunder began to show strides of development and signs of potential dominance last season. Oklahoma City added 16 wins from their total in 2021-22, backed by the rising stardom of Gilgeous-Alexander and the budding chemistry of his homegrown supporting cast.

Josh Giddey showed increased production in his second campaign, although he's taken a step back in 2024. Meanwhile, Luguentz Dort was able to settle into a role that emphasized his tenacious on-ball defense and relied on less for his scoring.

Despite possessing an impressive young backcourt, Oklahoma City's frontcourt rotation was an inconsistent revolving door after the unexpected loss of prized rookie Chet Holmgren, who missed his entire draft year with season-ending foot surgery. However, thanks to a keen eye from general manager Sam Presti, the Thunder were still able to add one of the other top talents in the draft in Williams later in the lottery.

Williams became an immediate contributor on both sides of the ball, proving to have a mature and effective skillset for a rookie. The combo wing took advantage of the extra shots freed by Holmgren's absence, as he finished third on the team in points per game while building a rapport with Dort on defense.

Williams would go on to earn an All-Rookie First Team appearance, also finishing a distant second in a battle for Rookie of the Year with Paolo Banchero. The only member of the All-Rookie First Team to be drafted later than Williams was Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler.

Rookie of the Year Voting Category Banchero Williams Kessler Mathurin Points (out of 500) 494.0 241.0 114.0 27.0 WS/48 .047 .119 .200 .038

The team results weren't there for Oklahoma City last season, as the Thunder missed the playoffs for the third straight season. However, with Gilgeous-Alexander proving himself as a leader, the expected return of Holmgren, and the development of another potential star in Williams, all signs pointed to OKC returning to the playoffs in 2024.

Williams' Performance Drawing All-Star Comparisons

The second-year forward has been a key reason for the Thunder's success this season

As impressive as his rookie season was, Jalen Williams' sophomore campaign has built on in every facet. His play throughout this year has been so spectacular that it's drawn comparisons to other two-way stars, including Los Angeles Clippers forward, Kawhi Leonard.

Williams has already proven to be one of Oklahoma City's most efficient scorers from all over the court, a rare and exciting trait for a 22-year-old wing. While not boasting the same size as the 6-foot-7, 240-pound, Leonard, Williams has also proven to be positive on the defensive end. Despite measuring at 6-foot-5 and under 200 pounds, Williams has given the Thunder another versatile defender who can guard almost any position.

Williams' role far exceeded Leonard's in their respective second seasons, so the more realistic comparison for the Thunder forward would be Leonard's own age-22 campaign when he won a championship and Finals MVP with the San Antonio Spurs.

2023-24 Jalen Williams vs. 2013-14 Kawhi Leonard (Defense) Category Williams Leonard Minutes Per Game 31.7 29.1 Defensive Win Shares 0.131 0.145 DRTG 109.6 (115.3 avg.) 98.1 (106.7 avg.) SPG 1.1 1.7 STL% 20.8% 35.6%

Considering the immense offensive scheme changes that have come with the analytic movement since Leonard's first title, it's hard to truly compare two players' seasons a decade apart. However, when accounting for league averages, it becomes obvious that both Williams and Leonard were noticeably impactful defenders at only 22 years old.

Leonard may have been a more impactful defender earlier in his career, but the efficiency, volume, and shot diversity of Williams this year already competes with the 32-year-old Leonard's current offensive output. Averaging nearly 20 points per game and sitting in the top 10 in 3-point percentage, Williams has already proven himself as the perfect offensive complement to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Jalen Williams vs. Kawhi Leonard, 2023-24 Category Williams Leonard PPG 19.5 23.7 3PT% 43.1% 41.7% TS% 62.3% 62.6% APG 4.5 3.6 USG% 24.0% 26.6%

Williams will have an opportunity this postseason to contribute to a championship run at only 22 years old, similar to Leonard. The Thunder have put together an impressively balanced regular season en route to gaining home-court advantage in the first round.

The biggest difference between Williams' Thunder and Leonard's Spurs comes down to the surrounding experience of their teammates. Oklahoma City has surprisingly dominated this season behind one of the youngest rosters in the NBA, while Leonard was incorporated into a system led by Gregg Popovich and Tim Duncan, which already had a winning track record.

Inexperienced playoff teams rarely have success in their first go-round, although the Thunder have a real shot to end that discussion. Even if this young core's first postseason experience isn't a success, the franchise will be able to take solace in the fact that the front office has put Oklahoma City in a position to contend for years to come.